...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches at lower elevations, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the
mountains and over mountain passes.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison
Counties.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme
conditions are expected for newborn livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rapidly falling temperatures on Sunday and
initially wet road surfaces could lead to a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Three Forks senior Lily Jones looks to pass the ball as Big Timber’s Emily Cooley (23) defends Friday during a semifinal game of the District 5B Tournament.
Standing outside of his team’s locker room following a semifinal loss at the District 5B Tournament, longtime Three Forks coach Mike Sauvageau was upbeat.
While the contest got away from his team as the second half wore on, the Wolves gave defending state champion Big Timber all it could handle Friday in the Belgrade Special Center. It was an unexpected performance that caught them off guard in a 62-36 defeat.
Jillian Whalin, a 5-foot-4 guard, buried four 3’s in the contest en route to scoring 12 points for the Herders. The senior helped Big Timber pull away after halftime.
“We battled them for three and a half quarters. That Whalin girl hit three threes and that’s something we were hoping she couldn’t do,” Sauvageau said. “The final score wasn’t indicative of what the game actually was.”
Three Forks (11-9) led 10-9 after the first quarter following a late bucket by Ashlyn Swenson. But the Herders won the second quarter 17-5 and Whalin buried a 3 in the frame.
Big Timber (16-3) stretched the lead to 45-28 heading into the fourth quarter despite Swenson and Brianna Warren combining for three 3’s in the third for Three Forks. Swenson finished with a team-high 12 points.
In the end, however, Big Timber simply had too many weapons to contain. Emily Cooley and Alyssa Boshart joined Whalin in double figures with 18 and 10 points, respectively, while Bailey Finn and Kameryn Ketchum each added nine.
“You can't let Ketchum and Finn shoot and you got to make sure you keep an eye on Boshart and Cooley, and we don’t have an answer for Cooley,” said Sauvageau. “She’s bigger, stronger, faster and she jumps over us and hard to guard.”
Big Timber advanced to the championship and plays Jefferson at 6 p.m. Friday. The Wolves play Townsend in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. The winner advances to the consolation game at 3 p.m.
“I’m proud of our girls, they played hard and they battled,” said Sauvageau. “Now we just got to show up tomorrow morning at nine o’clock. It’s all or nothing now.”