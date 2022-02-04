MANHATTAN — It was by no means an efficient performance, but Three Forks did just enough Thursday night to win on the road.
The Wolves overcame their own mistakes to build a double figure lead and then hold off Manhattan for a 37-31 District 5B victory.
“We haven’t won here for a couple years, but we just didn’t play like we needed to play,” veteran Three Forks head coach Mike Sauvageau said. “We let them hang around and hang around and hang around. We missed layups in the first half … It’s a good win, it’s a conference win.”
Three Forks (8-7, 6-3 District 5B) never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 13 in the first half. But the Tigers rallied with nine consecutive points to begin the third quarter to trim the deficit to two, 26-24.
A more than four-minute scoring drought followed, however, and Three Forks took a 33-24 lead into the final frame en route to victory. While Manhattan has shined at times this season, first-year head coach Brad Ballantyne is still seeking a complete game from his team.
“We just haven’t figured out a way to sustain it. That’s where we are right now,” he said. “We play a half hard against Fairfield, play a half hard against Townsend, play two or three bursts against Three Forks, but we can’t sustain 32 minutes yet.”
The Tigers rallied to beat Fairfield 29-28 and then shut down Townsend, 34-17, in a league contest prior to hosting Three Forks. But the offense scored just six first quarter points and the team trailed by 11 at halftime.
“Hopefully we can keep working and by the end of the year sustain a little bit longer and put us in some better spots,” said Ballantyne. “Three Forks is a good team, and we did compete, but I think we can do better.”
Manhattan’s Adele Didriksen was the only player to reach double figures with 11 points. Teammate Miah Fenno added eight.
The Wolves were led by Jayden Woodland, who finished with nine points. Ashlyn Swenson and Brianna Warren each had seven, while Fallon Page buried a pair of 3’s en route to finishing with eight.
“Fallon Page had a great night. She had a lot of offensive boards and made some shots,” said Sauvageau. “This was by far her best game of the year, so it was nice to see.”
Manhattan (7-8, 3-5 District 5B) travels to Whitehall Friday, while Three Forks hosts Townsend Saturday.
Three Forks 37, Manhattan 31
Three Forks 15 11 7 4 - 37
Manhattan 6 9 9 7 - 31
THREE FORKS (8-7) - Tanaya Hauser 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 2 0-2 4, Jayden Woodland 4 0-0 9, Brianna Warren 3 0-2 7, Ashlyn Swenson 3 0-0 7, Jasmyn Murphy 1 0-0 2, Fallon Page 3 0-0 8. Totals: 16 0-4 37.
MANHATTAN (7-8) - Adele Didriksen5 1-4 11, Miah Fenno 3 2-4 8, Camdyn Holgate 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin Esther Halverson 2 0-0 5, Gracie Millimen 0 0-0 0, Haley Halorsen 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 3-8 31.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Page 2, Woodland 1, Warren 1, Swenson 1), Man 2 (E. Halverson 1, E. Halverson 1).