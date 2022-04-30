Three Forks’ girls put together a strong performance despite No. 1 golfer Taylor Raffety withdrawing from the Missoula Loyola Spring Swing tournament after the first day.
Raffety was in second place, but her teammates kept up the momentum on Day 2 as the Wolves recorded a two-day total of 863. Bigfork won the tournament with a 836, while Jefferson was second with a 860.
“Taylor Raffety was in second place after day one at the Ranch Club but had to withdraw due to illness,” Three Forks head coach Aaron Harkins explained. “Halle Wilson and Ari Judd picked up the reigns and led the team at Canyon River on the second day to a third place finish with Halee winning a chip-off for fifth place and Ari Judd taking tenth.”
Day 1 was contested at the Ranch Club followed by Day 2 at Canyon River on Wednesday. Jefferson’s Celi Chapman won the tournament with rounds of 82 and 81 for a 163.
Three Forks was led by Wilson, who tied for fifth with Florence-Carlton’s Alexa McLean. She had rounds of 95 and 105 for a 200.
Judd tied for ninth with a 208 (103-105), while Lydia Kluin was 17th with a 233 (199-114). The Wolves were rounded out by Brooklyn Hossfeld, who was 22nd with a 250 (120-130).
On the boys’ side, Jefferson won the team title with a 649. Anaconda and Missoula Loyola tied for second with a score of 677, while Three Forks placed eighth with an 808.
“The boys didn’t fair quite as well but they still played some good golf given these were both new courses to all of them,” said Harkins. “Austin Allen led the team and was 21st with Walker Page and Cass Violett not far behind. There was a lot of good divisional teams at this tourney so it was good to see how we are stacking up against our competition.”
Allen had rounds of 90 and 93 for a 183, while Cass Violett and Page tied for 29th with a 205. The Wolves were rounded out by Rhett Violett, who was 36th with a 215.
Bigfork’s Colin Wade won the tournament with a 150.
Three Forks returns to action Thursday hosting its annual tournament at Headwaters Golf Course.
“On the girls side we are right in the mix of things in the division and on the boys side we have a little work to do,” said Harkins. “But both teams are excited and we hope we get some good weather so we can have a solid week of practice before our tourney next Thursday.”