Three Forks split its games over the weekend, but proved it could play with anyone following a big victory at home.
The Wolves upset defending Class B champion Big Timber Friday 48-42 in a District 5B clash. It’s just the second loss of the season for the Herders, who are ranked No. 5 in the state.
“Great night last night,” Three Forks head coach Mike Sauvageau said Saturday.
But the Wolves fell on the road the next day against Columbus. They led by a point after the first quarter and then trailed by four entering the fourth in a 46-40 non-conference defeat.
Against Big Timber, Jayden Woodland scored a team-high 20 points in leading Three Forks to victory. The senior scored 11 of her points in the second half.
Ashlyn Swenson also reached double figures for the Wolves with 10 points, while Jasmyn Murphy and Tanaya Hauser each contributed eight.
Saturday, Three Forks had a balanced attack with eight players scoring in the contest. Murphy led the team with nine points, while Swenson and Woodland each had eight.
Three Forks (6-6, 4-2 District 5B) returns to action Thursday at Whitehall and then hosts Jefferson Friday.
Three Forks 48, Big Timber 42
Big Timber 13 8 12 9 - 42
Three Forks 16 8 17 7 - 48
BIG TIMBER (9-3) - Bailey Finn 4 2-3 11, Kameryn Ketcham 1 0-0 3, Jillian Whalin 2 0-0 6, Abby Laverell 0 0-0 0, RaeAnna King 0 0-0 0, Emily Cooley 8 5-7 21, Alyssa Boshart 1 1-4 1, Kaitlynn Hahn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-14 42.
THREE FORKS (6-5) - Tanaya Hauser 3 0-0 8, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 1 0-2 2, Jayden Woodland 7 5-11 20, Brianna Warren 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Swenson 3 4-5 10, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 4 0-1 8, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-19 48.
3-point goals: BT 4 (Whalin 2, Finn 1, Ketcham 1), TF 3 (Hauser 2, Woodland 1).
Columbus 46, Three Forks 40
Three Forks 9 5 13 13 - 40
Columbus 8 11 12 15 - 46
THREE FORKS (6-6) - Tanay Hauser 1 0-0 3, Addison Pestel 0 1-2 1, Lily Jones 2 0-0 5, Jayden Woodland 3 0-0 8, Brianna Warren 1 0-1 2, Ashlyn Swenson 1 5-6 8, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 4 1-3 9, Fallon Page 1 1-2 4. Totals: 13 8-14 40.
COLUMBUS - Paige Lethert 0 0-0 0, Natalie Gairrett 1 2-2 4, Katelyn Hamilton 3 3-5 9, Maylee Lowell 0 0-0 0, Kodi Obert 1 0-0 2, Hannah Obert 2 4-6 8, Molly Hamilton 5 2-3 15, Izzy Gurie 3 2-2 8, Cately Kimble 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-18 46.
3-point goals: TF 6 (Woodland 2, Hauser 1, Jones 1, Swenson 1, Page 1), Col 3 (Hamilton 3).