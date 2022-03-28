Led by a runner up finish from Taylor Raffety, Three Forks’ girls won the season-opening Jefferson Invitational Monday.
Raffety carded a 98, which tied Townsend’s Alice Brummer for second, as the Wolves won the tournament with a 404 at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena. Jefferson was second with a 425.
“Super pleased with the outcome of our first meet,” Three Forks head coach Aaron Harkins said. “Girls ended up taking first as a team and all of our players top 15, so that was awesome.”
Halee Wilson placed fourth for the Wolves with a 100, while Brooklyn Hossfeld tied for sixth with a 102. The team was rounded out by Ari Judd (9th, 104) and Grace Donnelly (T15th, 117).
Three Forks’ boys, led by Austin Allen, placed fourth with a 376. Allen carded a 90 to place 19th, while teammates Dylan Kamps and Cass Violett were 20th and 21st with scores of 92 and 95, respectively.
The Wolves were rounded out by Walker Page (T25th, 99) and Carson Woodland (T36th, 114).
“For the first tournament I wasn’t really looking for anything in particular. Just getting them out and getting them swinging again. Pretty much the first time we’ve been on greens in any competition style. So that was good,” said Harkins. “Definitely need to work on short game just like every other school. But overall, pleased with both squads.”
Manhattan’s boys placed 8th with a score of 433. The Tigers were led by Reed Anderson and Aaron Carlson, who finished 30th (105) and 31st (108), respectively.
Corban Johnson tied for 33rd (110) with Justin Lawellin, while Drew Deming capped the team with a 117.
Manhattan’s girls did not field a full team and were led by Madeline Kitto, who set a personal best 105 en route to finishing in a tie for 10th. Katelyn Sander was 18th with a 120.
“This was an early meet for us. We’ve only been on the range one day and the course one day and that was a par 3,” Tigers head coach Pat Lynch said. “So not bad for a start.”
Manhattan Christian boys led by trio
Led by three players who scored in the 80’s, Manhattan Christian’s boys got off to a strong start Monday at an invitational hosted by Absarokee in Columbus. Logan Leep and Cavan Visser each carded an 81, while Cody Hager had an 83. Carter VanDyken rounded out the team with a 93.
“We were really pleased with how the boys did,” Eagles co-head coach Ryan Ruffatto said. “We have two freshmen (VanDyken and Visser) coming in this year and we knew they were talented, but just weren’t sure how well they’d do coming out in the beginning. They both played well.”
Christian’s girls competed without veterans Grace Aamot and Tori Cook, but senior Natalie Walhof carded a 94 to pre-qualify for state. Lindsay Cook and Jocelyn Ruffatto had scores of 103 and 109, respectively.
“Two of our better golfers weren’t able to make it today, so that was unfortunate,” said coach Ruffatto. “But really proud of the girls that showed up. They played well and it was a great start.”
JEFFERSON INVITATIONAL
(at Bill Roberts Golf Course, Helena)
Boys Results
Team scores: Jefferson 308; Anaconda 324; Missoula Loyola 327; Three Forks 376; Florence 379; Townsend 389; Powell 390; Manhattan 433; Whitehall 442.
Individuals: Peyton Toney, Tow, 73; Kaden Matheny, ML, 74; Preston Field, Jeff, 76; Luke eckmann, Jeff, 76; Cory Marker, Ana, 77; Levi Bohrer, Pow, 78; Ben Werner, Jeff, 78; Tanner Cromwell, Ana, 79; Colin Field, Jeff, 80; Bradley Wolfe, Ana, 80; Trey Hoveland, Tow, 83; Connor Hanson, ML, 84; Kaylor Hall, ML, 84; Bryce Lapham, ML, 85; Kohl Wolfe, Ana, 88; Ethan Alexander, Flo, 88; Brendan Wagner, White, 89; Aiden Round, ML, 89; Austin Allen, TF, 90; Dylan Kamps, TF, 92; Cass Violett, TF, 95; Jace Pederson, Flo, 96; Sean Larson, Flo, 97; Quintan Monaco, Flo, 98; Logan Nicholson, Pow, 99; Walker Page, TF, 99; Cayman Herrick, Pow, 100; Rollie Fisher, Flo, 100; Eli Saltenberger, Ana, 103; Reed Anderson, Man, 105; Aaron Carlson, Man, 108; Walker Spurlock, Tow, 109; Corban Johnson, Man, 110; Justin Lawellin, Man, 110; Brody Hunter, Pow, 113; Sam Ross, Pow, 114; Miles Hourauf, White, 114; Carson Woodland, TF, 114; Drew Deming, Man, 117; Chance Grimes, White, 119; Gavin Watson, White, 120; Tommy Stewart, Tow, 124.
Girls Results
Team scores: Three Forks 404; Jefferson 425; Missoula Loyola 481. No score: Anaconda, Florence, Manhattan, Powell, Townsend.
Individuals: Celi Chapman, Jeff, 89; Alice Brummer, Tow, 98; Talor Raffety, TF, 98; Trinity Wilson, Tow, 99; Halee Wilson, 100; Brooklyn Hossfeld, TF, 102; Jessie Harris, Jeff, 102; Jessie Harris, Jeff, 102; Bianca Torney, Ana, 102; Ari Judd, TF, 104; Madeline Kitto, Man, 105; Alex McLean, Flo, 105; Rylee Klemann, Ana, 108; Maryah Lindsay, Jeff, 113; Morgan Neuman, ML, 114; Grace Donnelly, TF, 117; Mikayla Kraft, Tow, 117; Lexi Vandoersten, ML, 118; Katelyn Sander, Man, 120; Bianca Graham, ML, 121; Brynna Wolfe, Jeff, 121; Kesslynn Trent, Ana, 122; Malena Ketelhut, Flo, 127; Izzy Morris, Jeff, 127; Jami Janetski, ML, 128; Charlie Roth, Flo, 156; Trinity Johnson, ML, 163; Gracie Hamilton, Pow, 204.
Absarokee/Park City Invitational
(at Stilwater Golf Course, Columbus)
Boys Results
Teams: Absarokee, Big Timber, Broadus, Columbus, Harlowton, Hobson, Manhattan Christian, Park City, Plenty Coups, Rapelje.
Individuals: Landon Olson, Col, 72; william Conat, Col, 73; Logan Leep, MC, 81; Cavan Visser, MC, 81; Cody Hager, MC, 83; Mike Courts, Col, 84; Wyatt Gee, Bro, 90; Chase Anderson, Col, 90; Carter VanDyken, MC, 93; Trae DeSaveur, BT, 93; Mason Rathbun, PCty, 94; Kincaide, Teske, Col, 95; Jaxon Gallagher, Abs, 96; Colton Biesheuvel, Bro, 97; Cooper Zimmer, Bro, 99; Santino LittlieLight, PCou, 103; Zayon Stewart, PCou, 105; Seth Shepherd, BT, 105; Solomon Bradley, Bro, 107; Walker Lee, Hob, 110; Aidan Dahl, Abs, 115; Jacob Martin, Abs, 116; Ezra Bolotsky, Har, 118; Race Smith, Hob, 119; Gage Witt, PCty, 121; Wyatt Kornick, Ab, 123; Jay Bacon, Har, 123; Zach Downing, PC, 123; Axel Blodgett, Rap, 126; Rive Glen, PC, 129; Evan Seymour, PCty, 135; Isaac Boyce Abs, 148; Cole McLees, Har, 153; Keith Stands, PCou, 158; Blade Blodgett, Rap, 159; Elijah Hi-Hawk, PCou, 201.
Girls Results
Teams: Absarokee, Big Timber, Broadus, Columbus, Harlowton, Hobson, Manhattan Christian, Park City.
Individuals: Aubree Mitchum, Col, 85; Kodi Obert, Col, 89; Cady Ekle, Col, 93; Natalie Walhof, MC, 94; Emma Isaacs, Bro, 96; Molly Hamilton, Col, 97; Lauryn Billing, Bro, 103; Lindsay, Cook, MC, Paige Lethert, Col, 107; Lea Aye, Bro, 109; Jocee Raffatto, MC, 109; Kendyll Story, PC, 111; Becca Lynn, Hob, 111; Allison Howes, Abs, 112; Aspen Krantz, Bro, 115; Nila Dawson, Abs, 117; Abby Laverell, BT, 117; Tessa McNeill, PC, 118; Halie Bacon, Har, 120; Ciara McDowell, Bro, 123; Adelyn Tronrud, BT, 123; RaeAnna King, BT, 124; Marisa Rathbun, PC, 130; Halie Larsen, PC, 132, Madi Wolfe, BT, 139.