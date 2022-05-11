For the second consecutive season Three Forks’ girls won the Class B Division 3 championship Tuesday at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course.
The Wolves carded at 396 to finish 21 strokes ahead of Bigfork. Jefferson was third with a 435 and Anaconda was fourth with a 441.
The top four teams and top 15 individuals advanced to next week’s state tournament, which will also be held in Fairmont.
“We had four girls place in the top 15,” Three Forks head coach Aaron Harkins said. “Another good showing from them.”
Taylor Raffety carded an 89 along with Ellie Baxter of Thompson Falls and Keni Wade of Bigfork. The senior finished fourth via a scorecard playoff.
Halee Wilson was seventh with a 101, while Ari Judd was 10th and Brooklyn Hossfeld 11th after each finished with a 103. The Wolves were rounded out by Lydia Kluin, who tied for 18th with a 112.
Jefferson’s Celi Chapman won the tournament with a 78.
With a divisional title in hand, Harkins noted the team has already turned its attention to state. And, if things go well, he feels hardware is attainable.
“We’ve talked all year saying that if we could get four girls under 100, shoot a team score under 400, I think we have a chance at some hardware,” said Harkins. “We did that today and looking at some other divisional scores I think we’re right there. We definitely have to come out and still play. If we play our best then I think hardware is within our reach.”
Three Forks’ boys placed eighth in the team standings with a score of 397 and just one golfer was in the top 20.
“Kind of a let down,” said Harkins. “We had some hopes of making it to state, but unfortunately we didn’t get done this year.”
Austin Allen led the Wolves with a 95 to tie for 20th. Morgan Karn was just two strokes back to place 22nd.
Three Forks was rounded out by Cass Violett (T29th, 100), Dylan Kamps (T36th, 106), and Walker Page (T41st, 109).
“We’ll have those younger kids go out this summer and hopefully play in a lot of tournaments and come back prepared,” said Harkins.
Manhattan failed to qualify a boy or girl to state. The boys’ team placed ninth with a score of 411, while the girls did not field a full team.
Nolan Sofie led the Tigers with a 97 to tie for 24th. He was followed by Evan Douma (T32nd, 103), Drew Deming (T34th, 104), Aaron Carlson (T38th, 107), and Corban Johnson (56th, 133).
The top placer for Manhattan’s girls was Kaitlyn Sander, who carded a 110 to place 17th. Madeline Kitto had a 132 to tie for 32nd, while Madelynn Skillman tied for 37th with a 139.