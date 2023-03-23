Morgan Karn

Three Forks' Morgan Karn watches a tee-shot last year during the Three Forks Invitational.

 Dan Chesnet

While Aaron Harkins noted numbers are a little down from previous years, the head golf coach at Three Forks is pleased with this year’s overall turnout. There are 14 girls and more than 20 boys out for the program, and once again expectations are high.

The Wolves’ girls are last year’s state Class B runner up and return two members of that team, while the boys have the potential to advance both individuals and possibly a team to state. Harkins likes the mix of veterans and newcomers and while the girls lost three varsity players the goal of placing at state remains in intact.

Ari Judd

Ari Judd competed on Three Forks' varsity squad that placed second at the state Class B tournament a year ago.

