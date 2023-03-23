...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to
7 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 16 inches in the
mountains.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley,
Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains,
Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From Noon Friday to Noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure
they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider
alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Melting snow during the day on roadways will
freeze up overnight as snow continues and temperatures fall below
freezing, leading to icy conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Three Forks' Morgan Karn watches a tee-shot last year during the Three Forks Invitational.
While Aaron Harkins noted numbers are a little down from previous years, the head golf coach at Three Forks is pleased with this year’s overall turnout. There are 14 girls and more than 20 boys out for the program, and once again expectations are high.
The Wolves’ girls are last year’s state Class B runner up and return two members of that team, while the boys have the potential to advance both individuals and possibly a team to state. Harkins likes the mix of veterans and newcomers and while the girls lost three varsity players the goal of placing at state remains in intact.
“I wouldn’t say necessarily say a complete rebuild, but it will be a task just to see which one of those newcoming girls can step up and help get that team to state,” he said. “I think we’re lucky that we have 14 girls. Quite a few programs can’t even field a team of four, so hopefully we can put four or five together that will fit well and shoot some scores we need.”
The girls won the Division 3 crown for a second consecutive season a year ago and had four players finish in the top four led by Taylor Raffety and Halee Wilson. The duo, who both graduated, went on to place in the top 15 at state to earn All-State honors.
The two returning state participants are senior Lydia Kluin and junior Ari Judd.
“That’s all that we have from the second-place state team from last year,” said Harkins. “We have a few other girls that have played before that will hopefully help out and then we have like five or six sophomores that came out for the first time this year. So hopefully they’ll help fill in some of those gaps.”
Judd had rounds of 104 and 102 at state, while Kluin carded a score of 104 on Day 2 at Fairmont Golf Course. Harkins expects them to lead the team this year.
“I think they’ll be a great foundation to help get a team back to state,” he said. “I know both of them broke 100 last year no problem, so hopefully they can do that again. And if the scores were somewhat like they were last season, then at least get them individually into state. I know they’re looking forward to it and looking to get their scores down from what they were averaging last year and hopefully we can do that.”
On the boys’ side, Three Forks did not advance to state as a team nor did an individual qualify. It’s been about six years since Three Forks has taken a team to state, but Harkins feels this might be the year to snap that drought.
“We have a handful of sophomore boys that played last year. I think they played a lot this summer and can definitely help out and play some more varsity this year,” he said. “I’m optimistic that we’ll get a boys team to state this year. We’ll just have to see how the chips fall.”
Seniors Dylan Kamps and Morgan Karn return. They helped the Wolves place eighth at the divisional tournament last year.
“We’ll have anywhere from seven to 10 players competing for the five spots on the varsity, so it should be fun,” said Harkins.
Through the first week of practice the Wolves were limited in what they could do in preparation for the season opener March 27 in Helena. Headwaters Golf Course, which is the team’s home base in Three Forks, has yet to open.
The Wolves did get out on the driving course a couple of times, but they have yet to practice on the greens. Still, the goal is to be ready for the Jefferson Invitational.
“We’re still planning on going to Helena as long as the course is open there and don’t have a snowstorm,” said Harkins.