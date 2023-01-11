It’s safe to say that head coach Lacy Noble felt fortunate that Three Forks emerged victorious Tuesday night, especially considering some late game struggles that took place.
The Wolves missed a handful of attempts from the free throw line with an opportunity to extend a four-point lead, including the front end of a 1-and-1 with 20 seconds remaining. East Helena trimmed the deficit to two, and then missed on a long shot that went off the rim as time expired to cap a nerve-wracking 46-44 non-conference victory for Three Forks.
“Pulled out a win tonight,” Noble said. “Wish we could make some free throws. Had two opportunities on one-and-one and couldn't make it.”
The Wolves (4-5) took a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter and then held on despite missing three free throw attempts. But they did get a key 3-pointer from Tanaya Hauser as well as buckets from Maddie Tesoro, Brielle Davis and Eva Parker.
Tesoro, a freshman guard, finished with a team-high 12 points with eight coming in the third quarter. Davis added nine points, including a 3-ball.
“Maddie Tesoro, can’t say enough about her. She didn’t get many breaks or any at all in the second half,” said Noble. “Bella Jones didn’t come out much either. She found her open teammates and hustled on defense. She read the court both ends very well tonight.”
Jones scored five points, while Fallon Page had seven.
East Helena was led by Dyman Root, who scored a game-high 16.
“The girls played as a team tonight better than they have yet,” said Noble. “They helped each other on defense and kept them out of the paint. Really happy with the whole effort tonight.”
Three Forks returns to action Saturday hosting Manhattan Christian.
East Helena 51, Three Forks 41
Poor free throw shooting cost Three Forks in a league loss to Townsend on Saturday. That proved to be the team’s undoing again Tuesday in East Helena.
The Wolves shot just 9 of 22 from the line, and scored just 13 second half points, in a 51-41 non-conference loss to the Vigilantes.
“We shot poorly from the free throw line again,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “We played good though, just couldn’t buy a bucket in the second half. Didn’t score in the third quarter until about 1:45 left.”
The Wolves (4-5) had taken a 28-25 lead into halftime but were outscored 17-6 in the third quarter. They also shot just 7 of 15 from the line in the second half.
Hunter Feddes and Dylan Swenson led Three Forks with seven points each, while Curtis Corzone scored a game-high 12 for East Helena.
Three Forks returns to action Saturday hosting Manhattan Christian.