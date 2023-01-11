Basketball

It’s safe to say that head coach Lacy Noble felt fortunate that Three Forks emerged victorious Tuesday night, especially considering some late game struggles that took place.

The Wolves missed a handful of attempts from the free throw line with an opportunity to extend a four-point lead, including the front end of a 1-and-1 with 20 seconds remaining. East Helena trimmed the deficit to two, and then missed on a long shot that went off the rim as time expired to cap a nerve-wracking 46-44 non-conference victory for Three Forks.

