Three Forks Tennis

Three Forks’ tennis team poses for a photo prior to a tournament in Choteau over the weekend.

 Photo courtesy of Janna Lauver

After a tournament in Choteau was cut from two days to one due to weather, players from half a dozen teams saw plenty of action on Saturday. Among the teams was Three Forks which won five singles matches and four doubles matches.

“We had a very busy and successful Choteau meet. Nineteen matches in just nine hours,” Wolves head coach Janna Lauver said. “The meet was condensed to one day of play, one single set per match, no ads. It made for very hard and fast games that were hard for some of our girls to battle back on.”

Tags

Recommended for you