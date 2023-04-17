After a tournament in Choteau was cut from two days to one due to weather, players from half a dozen teams saw plenty of action on Saturday. Among the teams was Three Forks which won five singles matches and four doubles matches.
“We had a very busy and successful Choteau meet. Nineteen matches in just nine hours,” Wolves head coach Janna Lauver said. “The meet was condensed to one day of play, one single set per match, no ads. It made for very hard and fast games that were hard for some of our girls to battle back on.”
In singles, Sarah Christman won a pair of matches and lost another. The junior defeated Avery Rich of Granite 6-1 and Kaylee Bender 6-4 and lost to Conrad’s Morgan Clark 3-6.
Three Forks’ other winners were Claire Cutler, who won a tiebreaker 7-6, Malia Eriksson and Ali Kotter.
In doubles, Cutler and Erikkson teamed up for a pair of victories and a loss. They defeated Fairfield’s Shea Ostberg and Kamree Parson 7-6 in a tiebreaker and Conrad’s Trinity Vanderbos and Rebekah Bennett 6-5 in a match that was called due to time.
Sophie Meskimen and Kotter notched a 6-4 win against a duo from Choteau, while Maddie Griffiths and Alicia Deriana beat Fairfield’s Darrah Rogers and Paige Hatch 7-6 in a tiebreaker.
Three Forks is back in action Tuesday against Forsyth and Red Lodge in Billings.