THREE FORKS — Surrounded by coaches, family and friends Wednesday afternoon, Dylan Kamps became the first-ever Three Forks wrestler to sign with a college in the program’s six-year history.
The senior inked with Keiser University, an NAIA program based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It was a special moment for Kamps, who was a four-time state qualifier for the Wolves.
“It was a pretty unreal feeling being the first Three Forks wrestler to sign for college to compete at the next level,” he said. “It’s a big step for the team, Three Forks, and our wrestling program. This was year six and we’ve made some pretty big steps and I think this was one of them today. And I don’t think I’m the last of this class.”
Kamps won the 145-pound Class B/C championship this past season in helping Three Forks finish as the state runner up for the first time in school history. He boasted 34-5 record and pinned two of his opponents at state en route to winning the title.
Kamps learned about Keiser University through Brady Ellison, a friend who competed at Columbus and is currently a freshman for the Seahawks.
“I have a buddy down there right now from Columbus that I’ve gotten to know through wrestling and traveling, and he kind of put me in front of the coaches there,” Kamps said. “It just grew from there. Went on a visit down there and really enjoyed the atmosphere and the coaching and the professors down there.”
Kamps toured the campus in early December but wasn’t immediately sold on joining the program.
“I went on a visit to a school in Oregon as well and then Dickinson State, North Dakota, and I had a few others planned after that,” he said. “Ended up deciding (to go) there because I thought it was the best fit for me and a little bit change of scenery.”
Kamps put together an impressive resume at Three Forks, finishing his career with a 102-22 record. He did not place at state as a freshman and sophomore but finished third as a junior after reaching the 138-pound semifinals.
That semifinal loss — he was pinned by eventual state champion David Schulze of Plains in the third period — fueled Kamps’ pursuit of a title this past season.
“It was kind of a tough feeling because I was preparing for that tournament, for state, pretty intensely last year. I ended up wrestling that kid two weeks before the state tournament, didn’t get the results I wanted to by any means, ended up getting beat like 17-2,” Kamps explained. “And then wrestled him in the semis and wrestled him to a pretty close match, I think it was 4-5 or somewhere in there (before the pin). It was quite an improvement. So, I knew if I made those steps and strides through the summer that I could get it done this year.”
Kamps was among four Wolves who reached the finals and three who won championships this past season. Also standing atop the podium at MetraPark Arena in Billings were Cole Rogers (120), who became the program’s first two-time titlist, and Levi Wagner (138).
“At the beginning of the year there was a couple of us in the room that definitely knew that we were contenders for a state title,” said Kamps. “We all kind of went into the Metra knowing that that was the last time we’d compete in a Three Forks singlet. Just didn’t give ourselves an option to lose really and it was a pretty great way to end my career at Three Forks.”
Kamps also competes on the golf team and was a member of the football program through his junior year. He plans to study business administration and wants to obtain a pilot’s license after graduation.