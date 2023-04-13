Dylan Kamps

Dylan Kamps, flanked by his parents and coaches, signed with Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Wednesday to compete in wrestling.

THREE FORKS — Surrounded by coaches, family and friends Wednesday afternoon, Dylan Kamps became the first-ever Three Forks wrestler to sign with a college in the program’s six-year history.

The senior inked with Keiser University, an NAIA program based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It was a special moment for Kamps, who was a four-time state qualifier for the Wolves.

