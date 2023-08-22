Three Forks Wolves

Three Forks kicks off the 2023 season Aug. 25 with a non-conference game at Missoula Loyola.

 Dan Chesnet

With a veteran team returning, including almost the entire varsity from a year ago, the bar has been raised for Three Forks this fall.

The Wolves are seeking to be a contender in the very competitive Southern B conference following four consecutive losing seasons after making the playoffs as a .500 team in 2018.

Tallyn McCauley

Tallyn McCauley, who started at quarterback for Three Forks a year ago, is among several returners this season.

