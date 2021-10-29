Manhattan and Three Forks each won a pair of matches Thursday to keep its season alive at the District 5B Tournament. Now the longtime rivals will face each other to determine who will advances to the next round.
Manhattan wrapped a pair of four-set victories around a loss to Townsend, while Three Forks posted a pair of sweeps to counter a three-set defeat against top-seeded Jefferson. The teams play in the fourth place match at 12:45 p.m. Friday with the winner clinching a berth to next week’s Southern B Divisional.
“Manhattan’s a great team and they got a lot of length and they do a lot of really nice things,” Three Forks head coach Shann Mack said. “So I expect it to be a battle and we just have to kind of continue what we did against Whitehall.”
The Wolves (7-9) capped a long day Thursday with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 victory against Whitehall. The Trojans had beaten Three Forks the previous week in four sets.
After opening the tournament with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 victory against Big Timber, Mack felt a lopsided loss to Jefferson in the quarterfinals actually helped the team. The Panthers cruised to a 25-14, 25-7, 25-9 win.
“As much as I hate to say it, I think the fact that our Boulder (Jefferson) match was so quick helped us. We didn’t execute near as good as we needed to to kind of give them a push,” Mack said. “So even though it was not a great loss, it actually helped us in the long run because it got us off the court and got us prepared for a team that had only played one match.”
Natalie Pestel and Hemi Ervin combined for 16 kills against Whitehall, while Macie Jensen contributed a team-high nine digs.
Pestel tallied nine kills against Big Timber and had three against Jefferson, while Haylee Wilson added six kills against Big Timber as well as a pair of blocks.
Mack was pleased with his team’s mental fortitude, especially after losing sophomore middle blocker Cheyenne Cavin to an injury in the match against Jefferson.
“More so than anything I’m super proud of their mental toughness and handling a loss like they did,” he said. “And then we lost Cheyenne to a knee injury — she’s kind of touch and go at the moment. To come back from all of that and do it against a team that beat us pretty handily last week, I think that says a lot about these kids and the growth they’ve made throughout the season.”
Manhattan (11-7) began the tournament with a 25-23, 25-7, 21-25, 25-17 victory against Whitehall. Then the Tigers were beaten by Townsend, which rallied for an 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 win.
But with the season on the line Manhattan knocked off Big Timber in a loser-out match 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13. The Tigers rallied from a six-point deficit to win the second set, and then nearly came back from an eight-point deficit before losing the third.
It was the team’s third match of the day — each of which went four sets — and fatigue began to show against Big Timber. But the Tigers pulled away in the fourth set with a 16-4 run down the stretch after the score was tied at 9-all.
“We’re not in tip-top shape, but I feel like the girls played really well and they battled through some really long rallies,” Manhattan interim head coach Dinah Sime said. “We took Townsend to four and I think that’s where all our energy went. So coming out and firing and finishing against Big Timber was huge.”
Oliviah Westervelt and Andi Douma provided much of the offense on the day for the Tigers. Westervelt tallied a team-high 10 kills against Whitehall and had eight against Townsend, while Douma had eight and 12 kills in those matches, respectively.
Douma also had seven of the team’s 11 blocks against Townsend, and Sime noted she’s been averaging about half a dozen per match this season.
“Oliviah puts the away when we need her to and Andi Day blocks when we need her to,” Sime said. “So those two were huge for us today.”
Should Manhattan get past Three Forks in the fourth place match, it would need to win three more times Friday to claim the district championship. It’s a goal that Sime believes is still within reach.
“We’re shooting for the moon here,” she said. “Their goal is to get first, so we’re going to keep pushing and we’re going to do the best we can.”
District 5B Tournament
(at Manhattan High School)
Thursday’s scores
Manhattan def. Whitehall 25-23, 25-7, 21-25, 25-17.
Three Forks def. Big Timber 25-18, 25-15, 25-19.
Townsend def. Manhattan 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20.
Jefferson def. Three Forks 25-14, 25-7, 25-9.
Manhattan def. Big Timber 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13.
Three Forks def. Whitehall 25-19, 25-21, 25-16.