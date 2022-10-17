Manhattan and Three Forks wrapped up the regular season on a high note Saturday at Rusty Raisland Memorial Cross Country Meet in Townsend.
Three Forks’ boys won the invitational and boasted the top two runners on the day, while Manhattan’s girls were also victorious.
It was the final tune-up for the teams heading into the State B meet Oct. 22 in Missoula.
“Our top five ran a solid race in preparation for state,” Three Forks head coach Tara Forsberg said. “It was a positive end to a quick regular season.”
The Wolves are last year’s state runner up and had four runners place in the top 10 en route to finishing with 40 points. Jefferson was second with 56, and Manhattan third with 81.
Garrett Golding edged teammate Bryon Fanning at the finish line by a tenth of a second as they each finished with a time of 17:05 to finish first and second. Beau Johnston was 6th in 17:19 and Cass Violett 9th in 17:56.
“Garrett Golding and Chris Harmon had huge races today,” noted Forsberg.
Harmon placed 25th with a time of 18:59.
Manhattan’s top runner was Andrew Bowen, who took 11th in 18:08. He was closely followed by teammates Gus Stewart (13th, 18:10), Carson Blanchard (15th, 18:14), and Luke Halverson (16th, 18:15).
“It’s fun seeing the pieces coming together for next week,” Manhattan head coach Sarah Jambor said.
The Tigers’ girls boasted four runners in the top 10. Ella Miller led the charge by placing second in 20:37.
“I’m so proud of Ella Miller and her second place finish, but even more so the girls team,” said Jambor. “They ran smart, together and finished first as a team. It takes a whole team to do that.”
Della Sebring and Zoe Axtman were sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 21:41 and 21:43, while Miah Fenno placed 9th in 21:47. Overall, the team had eight runners in the top 20.
“I was really excited and encouraged by the teamwork,” said Jambor. “Some of the kids are still under the weather, but overall good day.”
Three Forks’ runners opted not to compete in the meet.
“The girls chose to run a pace challenge or rest some tired muscles today,” Forsberg said.
Kelsey Plymale won the meet with a time of 19:51 to lead Columbus to a runner up finish with 32 points. Townsend was third with a score of 73.