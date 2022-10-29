MANHATTAN — Although Three Forks and Manhattan entered the District 5B Tournament as the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, neither advanced past the first day.

Both teams had their season abruptly come to an end with two losses Thursday at Manhattan High School. Three Forks lost Whitehall and Big Timber, while Manhattan was also defeated by the same two teams.

Riley Cestnik

Manhattan sophomore Riley Cestnik passes the ball Thursday during a first round match against Whitehall at the District 5B Tournament.
Tanaya Hauser

Three Forks’ Tanaya Hauser, right, and Fallon Page celebrate after scoring a point Thursday during a first round match against Whitehall at the District 5B Tournament.
Delaney Doherty

Manhattan junior Delaney Doherty makes a dig against Big Timber Thursday during a first round match against Whitehall at the District 5B Tournament.

