MANHATTAN — Although Three Forks and Manhattan entered the District 5B Tournament as the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, neither advanced past the first day.
Both teams had their season abruptly come to an end with two losses Thursday at Manhattan High School. Three Forks lost Whitehall and Big Timber, while Manhattan was also defeated by the same two teams.
Three Forks lost to Whitehall 26-24, 19-25, 15-25, 19-25 in the first round and then to Big Timber in a loser-out match 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 13-15. Manhattan lost to Big Timber 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 13-15 and then to Whitehall 20-25, 19-25, 23-25.
“We faced a lot of adversity, uncertainty, and unexpected changes. So, to still be competitive at the end of the season says a lot about the resilience of this group,” Three Forks head coach Shann Mack said. “I am so proud of the kids in our program and proud of them for sticking the hard times out. Like I told them in the locker room, all the highs and lows are moments they can use and build upon and learn from for next season, and for situations outside of the gym.”
The Wolves (5-9) competed over the past three weeks without three starters who were no longer on the team for reasons that Mack did not disclose. Still, a fairly young and inexperienced team remained competitive.
“We had a lot of kids step up for us that are young and showing a ton of potential,” Mack said. “There were times this week we had three freshmen, and two sophomores on the floor, so lots of good things coming for the future.”
One of those returners is defensive specialist Fallon Page. The junior set a school record with 50 digs in the match against Big Timber, breaking the mark of 44 Heather Wilson had achieved in 2017.
“Very excited for her to set the new school record. She is such a hardworking kid, and I am so happy for her,” said Mack. “She’s got one more year left, and I can’t wait to see what she does next season.”
Cheyenne Cavin, a 6-2 middle hitter, was the team’s top offensive weapon on the day and finished with 21 kills. The junior tallied 13 kills and 3 blocks against Big Timber.
Morgan Carr, a setter/right side hitter, finished with 17 digs, 17 assists, seven kills and three aces against Whitehall. Fellow senior Hannah Weisz chipped in with eight digs and an ace against Whitehall and had 12 digs, three kills and three aces against Big Timber.
“Super proud of our seniors for leading the fight and persevering. Hannah did a great job this week coming and serving aggressive, and because of that we were able to stay in a lot of games,” said Mack. “This was only Morgan’s second year as a setter, and her improvement from last year to this year was remarkable. And, because of our changes, she had to hit for the first time in two years this week, and showed she can do it all. She has been an incredible leader, athlete, and example of what means to be a kind hard-working human being.”
Manhattan head coach Dinah Sime is also excited about the future of her team as the Tigers lose just four players to graduation. Still, it was a tough finish following an early exit at district.
“It’s definitely not how we had planned for our season to go,” she said. “But at the end of the day I am beyond proud of this group of girls. They battled together, went through hardships together, and most importantly made memories together.”
Andi Day Douma, a 6-2 middle hitter, led the team offensively on the day. The senior tallied a match-high 25 kills and six blocks against Big Timber, and had 14 kills and 10 digs against Whitehall.
Carley Peterson chipped in with 10 kills and five aces against Big Timber. The team’s other two seniors are Morgan Friese and Kaitlyn Pavlik.
“This group of seniors set up a great path for the younger athletes for follow, and for that I’m beyond grateful,” said Sime. “I’m excited to continue to work with these athletes and grow this program over the next few years.”
Manhattan finishes its season with a 6-11 record.
District 5B Tournament
(at Manhattan High School)
Thursday’s scores
Whitehall def. Three Forks 24-26, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19.
Big Timber def. Manhattan 25-22, 14-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Jefferson def. Whitehall 25-18, 25-22, 26-24.
Townsend def. Big Timber 25-16, 25-12, 25-10.
Whitehall def. Manhattan 25-20, 25-19, 25-23, loser-out.
Big Timber def. Three Forks 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13, loser-out.
Friday’s scores
Townsend def. Jefferson 25-16, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, semifinal.
Whitehall def. Big Timber 27-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-17, fourth.
Jefferson def. Whitehall 25-23, 26-28, 25-17, 25-14, third.
Townsend def. Jefferson 26-24, 25-11, 26-24, champ.
Boxscores
Whitehall def. Manhattan 24-26, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19.
WHITEHALL - Kills: 46 (Maxine Hoagland 21, Lindsay Briggs 16). Digs: 95 (Charity Nieskens 27). Blocks: 3 (Hoagland 1.5). Aces: 7 (Hope Moriarty 2, Hoagland 2). Assists: 46 (Kari Ellison 42).
THREE FORKS (5-8) - Kills: 33 (Cheyenne Cavin 8, Morgan Carr 7). Digs: 65 (Carr 18, Fallon Page 17). Blocks: 7 (Mikayla Lear 4). Aces: 6 (Carr 3). Assists: 23 (Carr 17).
Big Timber def. Manhattan 25-22, 14-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13.
BIG TIMBER - Kills: 46 (Kameryn Ketcham 13, Anaya Hope 10). Digs: 89 (Hadley Durfee 27). Blocks: 4 (Emily Prather 1.5, Kaycee Stene 1.5). Aces: n/a. Assists: 43 (Bailey Finn 42).
MANHATTAN (6-10) - Kills: 47 (Andi Day Douma 25). Digs: 102 (Delaney Doherty 16, Douma 16). Blocks: 9 (Douma 6). Aces: 15 (Carley Peterson 5). Assists: 45 (Camdyn Holgate 25, Sammy Cutting 19).
Whitehall def. Manhattan 25-20, 25-19, 25-23.
WHITEHALL - Kills: 35 (Maxine Hoagland 17). Digs: 62 (Lindsay Briggs 15). Blocks: 7 (Lauren Lima 3). Aces: 2 (Kari Ellison 1, Hope Moriarty 1). Assists: 29 (Ellison 27).
MANHATTAN (6-11) - Kills: 30 (Andi Day Douma 14). Digs: 47 (Camdyn Holgate 14). Blocks: 4 (Douma 2). Aces: 4 (Emma Kabalin 3). Assists: 30 (Holgate 30).
Big Timber def. Three Forks 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13.
BIG TIMBER - Kills: 46 (Kameryn Ketchum 15). Digs: 105 (Bailey Finn 23). Blocks: 9 (Ketchum 2.5). Aces: 8 (Ketchum 4). Assists: 44 (Finn 39).
THREE FORKS (5-9) - Kills: 34 (Cheyenne Cavin 13). Digs: 110 (Fallon Page 50). Blocks: 10.5 (Mikayla Lear 3, Cavin 3). Aces: 9 (Hannah Weisz 3). Assists: 27 (Morgan Carr 18).