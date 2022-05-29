Having won the Class B championship in the long jump a year ago, Three Forks’ Jasmyn Murphy had hoped to pull off a repeat to cap her senior season.
But it was an agonizing finish for Murphy, who was forced to settle for second after being edged in the finals by Big Timber’s Emily Cooley at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.
“She placed second in the long jump, which I know is disappointing for her. She wanted to repeat,” Three Forks head coach Tracy Welter said. “She had a tie going into Cooley’s last jump. Cooley got her by an inch.”
Cooley won the event with a top leap of 17-feet, 2-inches. Murphy’s best mark was 17-01.
Still, it was another solid all-around performance for Murphy, who placed in three of her five events. She finished fourth in the 400 with a personal best time of 1:00.35 and was fifth in the 200 in 27.38 seconds.
Led by Murphy, Three Forks placed 13th in the team standings with 17 points at the State B meet. Big Timber won the championship with 99.5 points, while Colstrip and Bigfork followed with 66.5 and 49 points, respectively.
On the boys’ side, Jefferson won the championship with 92 points, while Missoula Loyola was second with 69. Manhattan tied with Glasgow for 7th with 20 points, while Three Forks was 24th with two points.
“It was a very good couple of days,” said Welter. “Friday was filled with all PR’s. Everyone that competed got a PR.”
While Murphy accounted for 14 of Three Forks’ team points, Jayden Woodland and Kylie Rowan also scored. Woodland placed 5th in the 3,200-meter run with a career best time of 12:17.55, while Rowan had a personal best heave of 34-feet, 9.75-inches in the shot put to place sixth.
“Jayden ran a very good race in both the 3,200 and 1,600 (10th, 5:42.53)). Rocky (Mountain College) is not only getting a great athlete, but an even greater young lady,” said Welter. “Freshman Kylie Rowan had a nice PR today in the shot. It was good enough to get her a sixth place medal. She has a very bright future.”
Welter also noted the effort of freshmen Bella Jones and Kylee Reichman in the 800 and high jump, respectively.
“Those two will also be fun to watch the next three seasons,” Welter said. “Brielle Davis will get another shot at a javelin medal next season. She just did not have her best day but will for sure be back again.”
On the boys’ side, Jacob Buchignani scored the team’s two points after placing fifth in the 400 with a personal best time of 52.15 seconds.
“Not bad for a kid that missed much of the season due to mono,” said Welter.
The 4x400 relay just missed getting on the podium after placing seventh, while Bryon Fanning, Garrett Golding and Beau Johnston had strong performances in the distance races.
“Our distance crew did so well,” said Welter. “They all had PR’s and all of those boys will be back.”
Manhattan’s boys were led by the effort of Michael Swan. The senior placed third in both the 200 (22.76) and 400 (51.16) and was fourth in the 100 with a personal best time of 11.43 seconds.
“Michael did good. I don’t think it was exactly how he thought it would go but I am very proud of him,” Tigers head coach Adriana Norris said. “I think the realization of this is his last high school meet really sunk in for him.”
Payden Cantalupo was the only other Manhattan athlete to score. He placed fourth in the 800 with a career best time of 2:01.07.
Norris noted that Jepson Randall set personal bests in the javelin and pole vault, while Lane Holzworth made it to the finals in the discus.
On the girls’ side Manhattan did not score a team point, but a handful of athletes set career bests. Zoe Axtman had a PR in the 800, while freshmen Isabelle Beals and Ella Miller competed in several events and reached the finals in the triple jump and 100 hurdles, respectively.
“Neither one placed in their events but very proud of those ladies for how they competed in their first state meet ever,” said Norris.
— See complete results of the meet on athletic.net.