Three Forks nearly reached the century mark Friday in a conference rout of Jefferson. The Wolves boasted five players in double figures en route to a 96-54 District 5B victory.
Three Forks also blew out Whitehall in another conference game on the road Thursday, 68-43, with 10 players scoring in the contest.
“We are starting to get a lot more comfortable on the offensive end. I’ve seen a lot more confidence in our team and especially from Mikey (O’Dell) and Finn (Tesoro),” Wolves head coach Terry Hauser said. “Hopefully we can keep improving and play well being tournaments are right around the corner. This is when we need to be at our best.”
Owen Long led the Wolves with 17 points against Jefferson, while Austin Allen and O’Dell each had 15. Shane Williams and Tesoro added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Three Forks connected on 11 3-pointers in the contest and shot 17 of 20 from the free throw line. Long led the team with three 3’s.
Against Whitehall, Tesoro made four shots from behind the arc en route to 14 points, while O’Dell finished with 12.
The Wolves (12-2, 8-0 District 5B) travel to Manhattan Thursday and host Townsend Saturday.
Three Forks girls split conference games
Three Forks forced 36 turnovers Thursday en route to a league rout of Whitehall. But the team wasn’t as fortunate Friday.
Jefferson, which is ranked No. 1 in Class B, led just 13-12 after the first quarter, but broke the game open from there. The Panthers outscored Three Forks 39-21 over the next three en route to a 52-33 District 5B victory.
Rachel VanBlaricom scored a game-high 15 points for unbeaten Jefferson, while Dakota Edmisten and Brynna Wolfe each had 12.
The Wolves were led by Ashlyn Swenson, who reached double figures with 10 points.
Swenson was also the team’s leading scorer against Whitehall. The senior tallied 14 points, including three 3’s, to lead Three Forks to a 52-24 league win on the road.
Jayden Woodland added nine points for the Wolves, while Brielle Davis and Jasmyn Murphy combined for 13.
The Wolves (7-7, 5-3 District 5B) travel to Manhattan Thursday and host Townsend Saturday.
Boys
Three Forks 68, Whitehall 43
Three Forks 16 16 20 16 - 68
Whitehall 5 12 12 14 - 43
THREE FORKS (11-2) - Austin Allen 3 0-0 6, Jacob Buchignani 2 0-0 5, Owen Long 2 4-4 9, Walker Page 2 0-0 4, Shane Williams 3 1-3 8, Finn Tesoro 5 0-3 14, Collin Stone 1 1-1 3, Rylan Koch 1 0-0 2, Mikey O’Dell 3 5-6 12, Cory Potts 0 0-0 0, Caleb VanVleet 1 2-2 5, Dylan Swenson 0 0-0 0, Colten Hayder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 13-19 68.
WHITEHALL (1-10) - Chance Grimes 2 0-0 5, Brendan Wagner 4 3-4 13, Parker Wagner 0 0-1 0, Gavin French 2 1-2 5, Mike Diefendefer 1 0-2 2, Joe Denny 0 1-2 1, Karsen McMillian 1 0-0 2, Blake Becker 0 0-0 0, Lane Wagner 6 2-5 15, Bridger Becker 0 0-0 0, Ashton Pochelon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-16 43.
3-point goals: TF 9 (Tesoro 4, Buchignani 1, Long 1, O’Dell 1, Van Vleet 1), White 4 (B. Wagner 2, Grimes 1, L. Wagner 1).
Three Forks 96, Jefferson 54
Jefferson 13 15 18 8 - 54
Three Forks 26 25 21 24 - 96
JEFFERSON (8-6) - Tyler Harrington 7 0-0 19, Tom Meyer 2 0-0 5, Zach Zody 0 0-0 0, Colt Tietje 0 0-0 0, Luke Oxcrast 0 0-0 0, Dylan Root 0 1-2 1, Mike Emter 0 0-0 0, Trent McMaster 4 0-0 8, Luke Eckmann 3 0-0 7, Jake Genger 15-7 7, Dalton Noble 0 0-0 0, Hyrum Parke 1 0-2 2. 20 7-13 54.
THREE FORKS (12-2) - Austin Allen 7 1-2 15, Jacob Buchignani 3 0-0 8, Owen Long 7 0-0 17, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 3 7-7 13, Finn Tesoro 3 3-3 11, Collin Stone 0 0-2 0, Rylan Koch 1 0-0 3, Mikey O’Dell 6 2-2 15, Cory Potts 0 0-0 0, Caleb VanVleet 3 0-0 7, Dylan Swenson 0 0-0 0, Sam Tesoro 1 4-4 7, Carson Woodland 0 0-0 0. Totals: 34 17-20 96.
3-point goals: Jeff 7 (Harrington 5, Meyer 1, Eckmann 1), TF 11 (Long 3, Buchignani 2, F. Tesoro 2, Koch 1, O’Dell 1, Van Vleet 1, S. Tesoro 1).
Girls
Three Forks 52, Whitehall 24
Three Forks 12 15 8 17 - 52
Whitehall 10 7 3 4 - 24
THREE FORKS (7-6) - Tanaya Hauser 1 0-0 2, Addison Pestel 1 0-2 2, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 2 0-2 5, Jayden Woodland 4 0-0 9, Briana Warren 1 2-4 5, Ashlyn Swenson 5 1-2 14, Brielle Davis 2 3-4 7, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 3 0-2 6, Fallon Page 0 0-2 0, Eva Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-18 42.
WHITEHALL (0-10) - Hope Neiskens 1 0-2 3, Charity Neiskens 1 0-2 2, Eleni Vizzuti 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Briggs 0 0-2 0, Kaycee Murphey 0 0-0 0, Julia Hoaglands 0 0-2 0, Tiffany Wagner 0 0-0 0, Lainey Ellison 0 0-0 0, Maxine Hoagland 1 1-2 3, Kami Ellison 0 1-2 1, Haley Briggs 5 0-0 15. Totals: 8 2-12 24.
3-point goals: TF 6 (Swenson 3, L. Jones 1, Woodland 1, Warren 1), White 6 (Briggs 5, H. Neiskens 1).
Jefferson 53, Three Forks 33
Jefferson 13 19 12 8 - 52
Three Forks 12 4 7 10 - 33
JEFFERSON (14-0) - Emma McCauley 0 0-0 0, Dakota Edmisten 3 5-5 12, Cameron Toney 0 0-0 0, Rachel VanBlaricom 5 4-4 15, Austie May 0 0-2 0, Mackenzie Layng 3 0-0 7, Brynna Wolfe 5 0-0 12, Arena Faler 1 0-0 2, Izzy Morris 1 0-0 3, Cia Stuber 0 1-2 1, Jessie Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-13 52.
THREE FORKS (7-7) - Tanaya Hauser 1 0-0 2, Addison Pestel 0 1-4 1, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 3 2-3 8, Brianna Warren 2 0-1 4, Ashlyn Swenson 3 4-4 10, Brielle Davis 2 0-0 4, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 1 2-2 4, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Eva Parkter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-14 33.
3-point goals: Jeff 6 (Wolfe 2, Edmisten 1, VanBlaricom 1, Layng 1), TF 0.