BOZEMAN — As the ball left his hand late in the fourth quarter Thursday afternoon in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Three Forks’ Owen Long was confident the shot going in. But shortly thereafter the senior’s heart sank.
Long’s 3-point attempt, which would have broken a 51-all tie with less than 10 seconds remaining in a quarterfinal game of the state Class B tournament, didn’t fall and the contest against Malta went into overtime.
That led to an even more heart-pounding moment for Long after the Wolves had taken a two-point lead with just over a minute remaining in overtime. Malta had the final possession with an opportunity to tie or take the lead following a time out with 10 seconds remaining.
With Long defending, Malta freshman Bohdi Brenden rose off the floor for a 3 that fell short of the rim. Teammate Treyton Wilke grabbed the ball out of the air, but his ensuing shot was swatted away by the Wolves’ Austin Allen as Three Forks held on for a 56-54 victory.
“I was thinking, ‘Oh shoot.’ Because I think he hit a couple before that and he’s one of their best shooters,” Long said. “He’s pretty good as a freshman and he launched it and it was kind of a 50-50 shot, and he hit a couple, so I was a little worried. But it worked out.”
Three Forks (21-5) advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three years and will play Bigfork at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Vikings defeated Manhattan, 55-46, in other quarterfinal action.
“We’re stoked. It’s been our goal all year long (to get here),” Long said. “We had a slow start at divisionals, but now we’re here, now we’re on to the semis, so we’re just as excited as we’ve ever been.”
The Wolves had beaten Malta by 26 during a season-opening tournament at Shelby in December. But sixth-year head coach Terry Hauser warned his players that they’d be facing a much-improved team.
“I told them you better be ready for a battle,” Hauser said. “I don’t think they were right away, but they grinded one out. We won an overtime game against Columbus last week and just super proud of them.”
Three Forks took a 27-25 lead into halftime after Long capped the half by driving the lane and throwing down an emphatic dunk. But the Mustangs withstood one run after another and took a 46-43 lead early in the fourth quarter after opening the frame on a 5-0 run.
Finn Tesoro tied the game on a 3 with 5:37 remaining in regulation, but there were several highs and lows for the Wolves down the stretch.
Stockton Oxarart buried a 3 for Malta to break a 48-all tie, and then Tesoro cut it to two, 51-49, on a free throw with 2:22 to go. Long eventually tied the game at 51 after draining a short baseline jumper.
“It was tense for sure,” said Long. “And we really had to do a good job of keeping everybody up and not letting anybody get down on themselves because there were moments where it looked like they were going to run away with it.”
Hauser credited his senior class, which includes point guard Jacob Buchignani and forward Mikey O’Dell, for remaining calm down the stretch.
“Finn’s been here before. Owen and Austin have been here before. Jacob’s been playing with me for two years now,” he said. “So I think the experience at the end probably won us that game.”
Tesoro, who transferred to Three Forks after helping Manhattan reach the state championship game a year ago, scored four points in overtime en route to finishing with 15. He made a pair of free throws with 2:15 remaining for the go-ahead score after Rex Williamson had buried a 3 to put Malta up 54-53.
Buchignani made a free throw with 67 seconds remaining to cap the scoring for the Wolves.
Long finished with a game-high 16 points, while Buchignani contributed 13.
Malta, which plays Manhattan in a loser-out game Friday at noon, was led Connor Tuss, who tallied 12 points and a game-high 14 boards.
“Highs and lows. That’s part of coaching, especially tournament time,” a relieved Hauser said. “Every team in the state tournament is a good team and you got to survive and get here. So every game is going to be like that.”
Three Forks 56, Malta 54
Three Forks 17 10 16 8 5 - 56
Malta 12 13 16 10 3 - 54
THREE FORKS (21-5) - Austin Allen 3 2-2 8, Jacob Buchignani 4 3-4 13, Owen Long 8 0-0 16, Finn Tesoro 6 1-2 15, Mikey O’Dell 2 0-0 4, Shane Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-8 56.
MALTA - Treyton Wilke 1 2-2 4, Bohdi Brenden 3 0-0 8, Jared Eggebrecht 2 0-0 4, Rex Williamson 4 1-2 11, Connor Tuss 6 0-0 12, Jonathan Siewing1 0-0 2, Stockton Oxarart 5 0-0 13. Totals: 22 3-4 54.
3-point goals: TF 4 (Buchignani 2, Tesoro 2), Mal 7 (Oxarart 3, Brenden 2, Williamson 2).