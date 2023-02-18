When asked about his team’s nearly seven-minute scoring drought between the third and fourth quarters Friday night, Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser had a blunt response.
“Momentum, they went on it,” he said.
The Wolves had taken a 12-point lead in the third quarter and led by 11, 34-23, after Tallyn McCauley converted steal into points in a semifinal game of the District 5B Tournament. But Big Timber rallied with a 12-0 to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Three Forks (10-9) regrouped in the fourth quarter to regain the lead and then held on for a 49-46 victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center. The Wolves not only clinched a berth to the divisional tournament, but advanced to the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Manhattan.
“I talk to the guys about it all the time, especially tournament time,” Hauser said. “They’re (the opponent) not going to give up, they’re not going to fold. We got a little tense and kind of started bickering at each other a little bit. But at that end of that quarter, I told them, “You guys better hold your composure. It’s a game of runs, it’s our tournament.’”
After Big Timber had taken a 35-34 lead to begin the fourth quarter on a bucket by Rory Lannen, the Wolves finally settled down thanks to a 3 by Hunter Feddes. The sophomore added two more in the frame to give the team leads of 44-40 and 47-40, and has the green light to shoot the long ball whenever he wants.
“Most of my guys do because I like to shoot,” said Hauser. “It’s better than a turnover.”
Feddes finished with four 3’s en route to 12 points. Caleb Van Vleet also reached double figures for Three Forks with 11.
The Herders (9-11) did make things interesting down the stretch after Lannen cut it to three on a bucket and then a free throw. But Kade Gardiner missed a good look at a game-tying 3 from the right corner with less than 10 seconds remaining, and then Trevor Mosness also missed a long 3 as time expired.
Lannen, a burly 6-5 post, tallied a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight boards. Mosness chipped in with nine points.
While Big Timber plays Townsend in a loser-out game Saturday morning, the pressure is off the Wolves knowing they’ve already advanced to the next round. Still, Hauser noted, there’s plenty to play for in the championship game.
“That’s what’s great about playing in the title game is you know you’re moving on,” he said. “There’s no challenge game or anything. We want to hoist some hardware, so there’s some pressure there.”
Three Forks 49, Big Timber 46
Big Timber 9 7 17 13 - 46
Three Forks 11 17 6 15 - 49
BIG TIMBER (9-11) – Jose Pullman 1 3-5 5, Kyler Mehus 2 1-2 5, Kade Gardiner 1 2-5 4, Chase Schieffert 0 0-0 0, Trevor Mosness 4 1-2 9, Caleb Stosich 0 0-0 0, Brock Johnson 2 1-1 5, Rory Lannen 7 4-6 18. Totals: 17 12-21 46.
THREE FORKS (10-9) – Caleb Van Vleet 5 0-1 11, Carson Woodland 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Anderson 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 3 0-0 8, Shane Williams 4 1-2 9, Colten Hayder 1 0-0 2, Hunter Feddes 4 0-0 12, Tallyn McCauley 2 0-0 4, Sam Tesoro 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 1-3 49.
3-point goals: BT 0, TF 8 (Feddes 4, Swenson 2, Van Vleet 1, Tesoro 1).