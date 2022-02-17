In a game that was marred by 49 turnovers and more than 30 fouls, Three Forks earned a hard fought victory in its opening game at the District 5B Tournament.
The Wolves rallied from two-point halftime deficit to defeat Whitehall, 38-29, in a quarterfinal game in the Belgrade Special Events Center. They advanced to a semifinal matchup against Big Timber at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“I’ll take it. First game of the tournament and it’s over with,” Three Forks head coach Mike Sauvageau said. “There definitely was some first game jitters and I think it showed tonight from both teams.”
Three Forks got off to a quick start, forced some early turnovers and led 5-3 in the opening minutes of the contest. But the Trojans controlled the rest of the half and took a 19-17 lead into the locker room.
“I thought we were going to settle in right away and then it went the other way. We just didn’t score for a long time and then kind of let them hang around,” said Sauvageau. “Whitehall played pretty good defense on us and caused a lot of havoc.”
While the Trojans played stout defense throughout the contest, it was a long scoring drought that ultimately cost them the game. Whitehall was shut out in the third quarter and didn’t score its first points of the second half until Lindsay Briggs netted two points in the paint with 6:36 left in the contest.
“We pressed most of the first half and then we said let’s go back to our staple and play good halfcourt man to man and we did,” said Sauvageau. “That’s what kind of got us the lead and got us going a little bit, but we have to score when we have the opportunities. And we got to shoot a little bit better than that.”
Three Forks (11-8) began the second half with a bucket from Jasmyn Murphy, and then Jayden Woodland scored six straight points before Fallon Page buried a 3 late in the frame give the Wolves a 28-19 lead.
Whitehall got within six, 33-27, with 3:07 left on a pair of free throws by Kari Ellison, but Three Forks made 5 of 6 attempts from the line down the stretch to seal the win.
Woodland finished with a game-high 14 points, while teammate Ashlyn Swenson had eight. The Trojans were led by Maxine Hoagland, who had a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.
“If we want to get out of this tournament we have to play much better than we did tonight,” said Sauvageau.
Three Forks 38, Whitehall 29
Whitehall 7 12 0 10 - 29
Three Forks 7 10 11 10 - 38
WHITEHALL – Hope Neiskens 0 0-0 0, Charity Neiskens 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Briggs 3 0-0 6, Kaycee Hoagland 1 0-0 2, Lainey Ellison 0 2-2 2, Maxine Hoagland 6 0-2 12, Kari Ellison 0 0-0 0, Maley Briggs 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 4-5 29.
THREE FORKS (11-8) – Tanaya Hauser 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 1 1-2 3, Lily Jones 2 0-0 4, Jayden Woodland 5 4-7 14, Brianna Warren 0 0-2 0, Ashlyn Swenson 2 3-4 8, Brielle Davis 2 0-3 4, Jasmyn Murphy 1 0-0 2, Fallon Page 1 0-2 3. Totals: 14 8-20 38.
3-point goals: Whi 1 (M. Briggs), TF 2 (Swenson 1, Page 1).