The Three Forks and Manhattan wrestling teams began the season over the weekend at the two-day Cascade Badger Invitational.
Led by a pair of tournament champions and a runner up, Three Forks placed fourth with 130 points. Manhattan was 16th with 18.
“We think it was a very productive weekend,” Manhattan head coach Patrick Hutchins said. “Our new wrestlers got a good feel for what high school competition is like and they went out there and battled in every match. We were able to discuss their matches on Friday at the hotel and we saw improvement across the board on Saturday.”
The Tigers’ lone returning wrestler is Cyrus Richardson, who placed third at 182. The senior went 3-1 on the weekend.
“Importantly, we may have had a breakthrough with Cyrus that solves an issue he has been dealing with since divisionals last year,” said Hutchins.
None of Manhattan’s other four wrestlers — Cooper Smith (126), Derek Roundtree (132), Dante Suazo (160), and Payton Johnson (170/205) — won a match.
“Nearly everyone was already wrestling a weight class above what we anticipate they will be at for divisionals and state,” said Hutchins. “But freshman Payton Johnson really had her work cut out for her when they combined the girls 170 and 205-pound weight classes.”
Three Forks was led by effort of Cole Rogers and Brayden Linville who won tournament titles at 103 and 113,respectively. Each finished 3-0 on the weekend.
Rogers pinned all three of his opponents, including Plains/Hot Springs’ August Courville in just 38 seconds in the championship match. Linville pinned his first two opponents and then defeated Jefferson’s Leo Anderson for the title.
The Wolves’ other finalist was Chase Kirkland at 132. He pinned three consecutive opponents to reach the championship, but lost a hard fought match to Plains/Hot Springs’ Drew Carey, 6-4.
Three Forks also received a strong performance from Dylan Kamps, who finished third at 145. He bounced back from a semifinal loss to Conrad’s Roper Mycke to finish with a 3-1 record.
Gabe Hungerford placed fifth at 145, while Alex Fletcher was sixth at 205. Hungerford went 3-2 with a pair of pins, and one of his losses was to Kamps in the consolation semifinals. Fletcher finished 2-3.
Also competing for the Wolves were Jace Ashley (132), Jack Hayder (152), and Jesse Eide (152). Ashley finished 2-2 with a pair of pins, while Hayder won his first round match by fall.
Jefferson won the team title with 218 points, while Choteau and Whitehall rounded out the top three with 152 and 135.5 points, respectively.
Both Three Forks and Manhattan will compete in a mixer Thursday at Jefferson. Then Three Forks travels to Whitehall and Manhattan to Glasgow for weekend tournaments.
“We are looking forward to getting a ton of matches this coming week with a mixer at Boulder High School and two loaded days at Glasgow,” said Hutchins.