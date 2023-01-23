Three Forks posted a 5-1 record over the weekend en route to earning a runner up finish at the Class B/C Duals in Townsend.
The Wolves finished unbeaten in pool play with three dominant victories and then went 2-1 in the Gold Bracket. Three Forks defeated Choteau, 48-30, Cut Bank, 57-15, and Manhattan, 66-6, in pool play, and then defeated Anaconda, 54-18, and Jefferson, 43-27, in the Gold Bracket.
The team’s lone loss was in the championship dual against Huntley Project, 51-21.
Manhattan also competed at the tournament, but does not field a full team and therefore did not win a dual. But head coach Patrick Hutchins noted the individual improvement of his wrestlers during a busy weekend which began with a mixer at Three Forks on Thursday.
“Cooper Smith (132) started wrestling a little closer to his potential and picked up a solid win against an opponent to which he had previously lost,” he said. “I like his trajectory and our hope is that it continues all the way to divisionals and state.”
Jade Bailey earned her first career win at 126, while Lukas Goodman and Calvin Stanley saw their first action of the season after recently joining the program. Hutchins noted they “both were very impressive in their first weekend of competition. I particularly liked how aggres-sive and fearless they were in executing the moves that they have learned so far.”
The Tigers competed without Dawson Davis (120), Payton Johnson (girls, 165) and Grant Holen (205) due to injuries.
“It is our hope that they are healthy enough to compete on our last day of (regular season) competition on Thursday,” said Hutchins. “The girls will head to Cascade for the all-girls mixer and the boys will be in Townsend.”
Belgrade sees mixed results at Class AA Duals
Belgrade finished with a 2-2 record at the Class AA Duals over the weekend in Great Falls. The Panthers went 1-1 in the championship bracket and then 1-1 in the consolation bracket.
Belgrade began the tournament with a 54-15 victory against Helena High. But, the team lost in the quarterfinals to Flathead 42-30. Flathead went on to win the championship.
In the consolation bracket, the Panthers defeated Butte 36-28 but lost to Helena Capital 42-29.
Belgrade is back in action Tuesday with a dual at Bozeman.