Wrestling

Three Forks posted a 5-1 record over the weekend en route to earning a runner up finish at the Class B/C Duals in Townsend.

The Wolves finished unbeaten in pool play with three dominant victories and then went 2-1 in the Gold Bracket. Three Forks defeated Choteau, 48-30, Cut Bank, 57-15, and Manhattan, 66-6, in pool play, and then defeated Anaconda, 54-18, and Jefferson, 43-27, in the Gold Bracket.

