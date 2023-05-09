Two individual golfers placed in the top 15 to lead Three Forks’ girls golf team to a berth at next week’s State B tournament in Shelby.
The Wolves earned a fourth place finish Tuesday at the Division 3 Tournament at Indian Springs Golf Course in Eureka.
“It went pretty well,” Three Forks head coach Aaron Harkins said. “I’m pretty happy.”
Jefferson claimed the team title with a score of 398. Florence-Carlton, Thompson Falls and the Wolves rounded out the top four with scores of 438, 447 and 452, respectively. The top four teams qualified for state.
Leading the way for Three Forks was Ari Judd, who carded an 87 to place fourth.
“Ari Judd just played amazing. Third consecutive tournament that she’s PR’d,” said Harkins. “Was in second place until the 15th hole and then just ended up slipping back a few. Some other girls took her over a little bit and took fourth.”
Celi Chapman, of Jefferson, won the championship with a 74, while Bigfork’s Keni Wade and Thompson Falls’ Ellie Baxter tied for second with an 83.
Lydia Kluin joined Judd in earning all-conference honors by placing in the top 15. She tied for 12th with a 106.
“Lydia started off pretty rough, but battled back really well,” said Harkins. “I think at one point she was tied for 33rd or something like that and fought her way all the way back to tie for 12th.”
Harkins also noted the effort of Claire Van Vleet, who was 25th with a 123.
“Claire Van Vleet came through for us really well,” he said. “I think 116 or something is what she shot, right near her PR. So that was good to see.”
The Wolves were rounded out by Paige Lien (32nd, 136) and Kennedy Rogers (T33rd, 138).
Manhattan’s Katelyn Sander tied for 21st with a 121.
On the boys’s side, Three Forks placed 5th as a team with a 373, while Manhattan was 9th with a 400.
“Missed out on going to state by one team placing,” Harkins noted. “And unfortunately didn’t have any boys qualify although we had four boys under 100. Tough division this year and their season is done.”
The Wolves were led by Hunter Feddes, who tied for 22nd with a 90. He was followed by teammates Morgan Karn and Dylan Kamps, who tied for 27th with a 93, and Devon Long (T35th, 97) and Wyatt Bodenheimer (T48th, 109).
Manhattan was led by Grady Kieckbush, who tied for 33rd with a 96. Rounding out the team was Colton Yadon (37th, 98), Blake Bentle (39th, 100), Dawson Bentle (43rd, 106), and Reed Anderson (55th, 115).
Jefferson’s Tyson Lee and Colin Field each carded a tournament best 75 to lead the Panthers to the team title. The Panthers won with a 308, while Anaconda was second with a 327.
The State B tournament will be held May 16-17 in Shelby.
“Hopefully we can get in some putting practice and just tighten up a few loose ends,” said Harkins. “Hopefully we can shave a few strokes off. That was one of our highest team totals of the year, so hopefully we can shave some strokes off and maybe be in the mix.”