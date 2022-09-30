THREE FORKS — After his outside hitter committed another hitting error during the fourth set Thursday night, Three Forks head coach Shann Mack pulled Natalie Pestel out of the contest.
As play continued the duo stood near the end of the bench and talked. Mack was trying to get a feel for while she was suddenly struggling following several offensive miscues.
“I just kind of asked her what’s going on in her head and she was just like, ‘I don’t know, I’m in my own head,’” he said. “And I said you got to get out and you got to do what you know how to do. And I said, ‘Remember, confidence is contagious.’ We talk about that a lot. Confidence is contagious and lack of confidence is contagious, and I felt like for a while the ups and the downs were all about confidence.”
Pestel briefly sat on the bench, but was back in contest within 90 seconds. Three Forks won the set to tie match at 2-2 against Manhattan, and then Pestel delivered three momentum changing kills midway through the fifth set before closing out the match with another to cap the comeback.
Led by Pestel’s 14 kills and 19 digs, Three Forks rallied for a 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-11 District 5B victory. The Wolves had swept Manhattan earlier this season, but faced a different team in the rematch.
“You got to give Manhattan credit, they played a heck of a game,” said Mack. “There was not a lot of stuff that dropped for a while. They played a really good game. Our conference is tough, so any win right now is huge.”
Three Forks (4-4, 4-3 District 5B) took a 7-1 lead in the fifth set before the Tigers rallied to take an 8-7 lead on a hitting error. It appeared the momentum had shifted, but Pestel’s three straight kills were followed by an ace from Hannah Weisz as the Wolves rattled off four consecutive points to regain control, 12-8.
Manhattan head coach Dinah Sime felt her team lost their mental toughness down the stretch, which was exasperated by a call from the officiating crew that did not go the Tigers’ way.
“I think we did a lot of good things,” she said. “We just kind of got in our heads and got a bad call, which nothing you can do about, you got to put the ball away again. But we just weren’t able to finish and come back and kind of let those calls go.”
Three Forks never trailed in the first set after taking a 6-0 lead, but the Tigers controlled the next two with a defensive effort that kept the ball in play. Outside hitter Emma Kabalin and middle hitter Andi Day Douma were the primary benefactors up front and the duo combined for 17 kills.
While the Wolves jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the fourth set, Manhattan rallied to get within two, 20-18, before losing. The Wolves got a spark off the bench from freshman middle hitter Mikayla Lear, who had a handful of key plays en route to tallying six kills.
“She’s kind of my reserve and whenever we kind of need a spark I just throw her in there to see what she can do, and every time I put her in there good things have happened,” said Mack. “She’s just a kid that works really hard, she’s in the right place at the right time, and she plays aggressively. She came in and had like three kills in a row.”
Cheyenne Cavin, a junior middle blocker for the Wolves, finished with 10 kills and two blocks, while Weisz had seven kills and 10 digs.
Camdyn Holgate tallied a match-high 26 digs and dished out 31 assists, while Riley Cestnik had 13 digs for Manhattan.
“Our hitters did their job and then Andi did a fantastic job of putting it all away,” said Sime. “Our defense, Morgan (Pavlik), Delaney (Doherty) and Riley, they are picking up the ball and giving us chances for our hitters to put the ball away. We’re finally putting all the pieces together, so as long as we peak at the end of the season and make a good postseason run I’m happy.”
Manhattan (3-6, 2-4 District 5B) returns to action Saturday at the Manhattan Christian Invitational, while Three Forks has 12 days off before traveling to league-leading Townsend Oct. 11.
Tigers outlast Big Timber in 5B clash
In another five-set thriller Sept. 27, Manhattan rallied to defeat Big Timber 16-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 15-12 in a conference match. The win snapped a two-match losing streak.
“We came out slow in the beginning, but by the end of the match they had finally put the pieces together and finished with a win,” said Sime.
Douma tallied a team-high 18 kills, 17 digs, four blocks and two kills in leading the team to victory.
“Andi Day did a fantastic job of putting the ball away and swinging aggressively at key moments,” said Sime. “Our defense also did an amazing job of digging up any ball that came to give our hitters a chance to get the kill.”
Doherty finished with 18 digs, while Kabalin had six kills and a pair of aces. Holgate dished out 35 assists. “They played together and kept their energy high, even when things got tough,” said Sime. “Which is the momentum we need to make a strong post season run.”
Boxscores
Manhattan def. Big Timber 16-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 15-12.
MANHATTAN (3-5) - Kills: 35 (Andi Day Douma 18, Emma Kabalin 6). Digs: 90 (Delaney Doherty 18, Douma 17). Blocks: 9 (Douma 4, Esther Halvorsen 2). Aces: 7 (Carly Peterson 2, Douma 2, Kabalin 2). Assists: 35 (Camdyn Holgate 35).
BIG TIMBER - Stats not provided.
Three Forks def. Manhattan 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-11.
MANHATTAN (3-6) - Kills: 32 (Emma Kabalin 10, Andy Day Douma 7). Digs: 98 (Camdyn Holgate 26, Riley Cestnik 13). Blocks: 13 (Douma 7). Aces: 4 (4 with 1). Assists: 32 (Holgate 31).
THREE FORKS (4-4) - Kills: 44 (Natalie Pestel 14, Cheyenn Cavin 10). Digs: 82 (Addi Pestel 24, N. Pestel 19). Blocks: 2 (Cavin 2). Aces: 14 (Hannah Weisz 4, Morgan Carr 4). Assists: 38 (Carr 38).