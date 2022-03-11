BOZEMAN — The night before Three Forks’ first round game at the State B tournament, the team went over to assistant coach Andy Hessen’s home to watch a game. But it wasn’t just any game.
The team watched video of the 2001 state championship when the Wolves defeated Wolf Point. Hessen was a member of that squad and it was the last time the program has reached the finals.
It made big impression on players.
“I think it was Wednesday night we went to his house and watched the state championship game and that kind of lit a fire under us,” senior guard Finn Tesoro said. “We were like, we want to get there. We want to be holding up that trophy just like they did.”
Now the Wolves have that opportunity.
Led by Mikey O’Dell and Tesoro, who tallied 19 and 16 points, respectively, Three Forks beat Bigfork 65-54 in Friday’s semifinals. The Wolves will play Harlem, a 69-67 winner against two-time defending state champion Lodge Grass, in the title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We are as excited as we’ll ever be,” senior Owen Long, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, said. “We’ve all dreamed of this moment and we got a bunch of seniors, so it’s kind of our last run ever. So we’re just excited as we’ll ever be.”
Tesoro is making his second consecutive appearance in the championship game after helping Manhattan reach the finals a year ago. He transferred to Three Forks and instantly fit in with a deep and talented crew.
While he’s averaged double figures this season two of the biggest shots Tesoro has taken came late in the third quarter. He buried a 3 from the right corner to stretch a tenuous three-point lead to 41-35, and then connected on another from the wing after Bigfork turned the ball over on its ensuing possession.
“I was getting open looks and the one right before the one I made I missed it long. And I was like, “Dude, I’m gonna hit the next one.’ Because that one felt good,” Tesoro said.
Three Forks (21-5) took a 47-35 lead into the fourth quarter and pulled away from there. Tesoro finished 3 of 8 from behind the arc and was 4 of 4 from the line in the final frame.
“Finn is a great shooter. I love the kid. He comes in clutch,” said Long. “That’s all I got to say.”
Long also had plenty of praise for O’Dell, a transfer from Butte. After Bigfork had cut the deficit to 57-46 with 4:00 remaining, O’Dell scored and converted a free throw after being fouled to stretch the lead back to double figures.
“Mikey’s physical, he’s tough, he hustles, he rebounds, he’s kind of the unsung hero,” said Long. “He does everything for the team that he’s asked for.”
O’Dell scored 13 of his points in the first half and finished with seven rebounds. The Wolves took a 29-26 lead into halftime.
Colin Wade led Bigfork with 14 points and five boards.
Three Forks advances to the championship game for the fourth time in program history. The school won B titles in 1974 and 2001, and lost in Class C in 1956.
While the Wolves won the regular season title in District 5B, it’s been a challenging postseason for the team. Three Forks was upset at the district tournament en route to placing third and had to win a play-in game to get into the divisional tournament.
Now, however, the Wolves are on the cusp of a championship.
“It hasn't been an easy road after districts,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “But these young men battled every day whether it was practice or games and have just found ways to end up on top at the end. One more to go.”
Three Forks 65, Bigfork 54
Three Forks 13 16 18 18 - 65
Bigfork 14 12 9 19 - 54
THREE FORKS (22-5) – Austin Allen 2 5-7 9, Jacob Buchignani 0 0-0 0, Owen Long 6 2-3 15, Finn Tesoro 5 3-5 16, Mikey O’Dell 6 7-8 19, Shane Williams 2 2-2 6, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Caleb Van Vleet 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 19-27 65.
BIGFORK (16-9) – Isak Epperly 5 1-2 12, Levi Taylor 5 1-2 11, Bryce Gillard 1 1-2 4, Colin Wade 4 4-6 14, Nick Walker 1 1-2 3, Eli Thorness 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Johnson 1 1-2 3, Cole Knopik 0 0-0 0, George Brown 2 0-0 4, Jack Jensen 0 0-0 0, Ian McMann 0 0-0 0, Landon Byeman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 10-19 54.
3-point goals: TF 4 (Tesoro 3, Long 1), Big 4 (Wade 2, Epperly 1, Gillard 1).