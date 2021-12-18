Three Forks continued its winning ways with a pair of District 5B victories to begin the weekend.
The boys followed up a 64-27 road win against Big Timber Thursday with a 71-25 rout of Whitehall at home Friday. Four players scored in double figures against Whitehall, but head coach Terry Hauser noted it was the defensive effort that stood out.
“We played really good defense again tonight. Held them to 25 points. If we can defend every possession with a high level of intensity, and get stops, we can then get out in transition and we are solid,” he said. “We did that our first two conference games and the kids are starting to buy in and enjoy playing defense.”
Owen Long and Finn Tesoro each scored 14 points against Whitehall, while Shane Williams and Austin Allen added 13 and 10, respectively.
Tesoro scored a game-high 15 points against Big Timber, while Long had 13.
The Wolves (5-0) return to action Tuesday with another conference game at Jefferson to close out the December portion of the schedule.
Three Forks girls bounce back from loss
One day after losing by 24 points to Big Timber on the road, Three Forks bounced back to rout Whitehall at home.
Jayden Woodland scored a game-high 14 points, while Ashlyn Swenson had 13, as the Wolves routed Whitehall 57-25 Friday. It marked the team’s second victory of the season after losing to the Herders 66-42 Thursday.
“Good night for us. Had four girls in double figures, which is a first for us in the last two years,” Three Forks head coach Mike Sauvageau said. “Ten girls scored and that’s always a good night when all the kids hit the scoring column.”
Lily Jones and Jasmyn Murphy also reached double figures with 10 points each.
Woodland led the offense against Big Timber with 12 points, while Swenson had 11.
The Wolves (2-3) return to action Tuesday with another conference game at Jefferson.
Girls
Three Forks 64, Big Timber 27
Three Forks 16 19 24 5 - 64
Big Timber 9 5 9 4 - 27
THREE FORKS (4-0) - Austin Allen 2 1-1 5, Jacob Buchignani 1 0-0 2, Owen Long 5 1-2 13, Walker Page 2 0-0 4, Shane Williams 2 8-10 12, Finn Tesoro 5 2-2 15, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Mikey O’Dell 4 0-1 8, Cory Potts 0 0-0 0, Caleb VanVleet 0 0-0 0, D. Swenson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 23 13-18 64.
BIG TIMBER (1-2) - Kuirt Gullings 3 0-1 8, Caleb Stosich 1 0-0 2, Kyler Mehus 2 1-2 6, Chase Schieffert 0 0-0 0, Trevor Mosness 1 0-1 2, Spencer Stosich 0 0-0 0, JP Stosich 0 0-0 0, Kade Gardner 2 0-0 4, Rory Lannen 2 1-2 8. Totals: 11 2-6 27.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Tesoro 3, Long 2), BT 3 (Gullings 2, Mehus 1).
Three Forks 71, Whitehall 25
Whitehall 9 0 11 5 - 25
Three Forks 23 14 16 18 - 71
WHITEHALL (1-3) - Chance Grimes 1 0-0 3, Brendan Wagner 4 0-0 14, Parker Wagner 1 0-0 3, Gavin French 0 0-2 0, Colton Prevect 1 1-2 3, Karsen McMillan 0 0-0 0, Blake Becker 0 2-2 2, Lane Wagner 0 0-0 0, Bridger Becker 0 0-0 0, Ashton Pochelon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-6 25.
THREE FORKS (5-0) - Austin Allen 4 2-7 10, Jacob Buchignani 1 0-0 2, Owen Long 5 2-2 14, Walker Page 0 1-2 1, Shane Williams 5 3-4 13, Finn Tesoro 6 0-0 14, Collin Stone 2 1-2 6, Rylan Koch 1 0-0 2, Mikey O’Dell 2 1-2 5, Cory Potts 0 0-0 0, Caleb VanVleet 1 0-0 2, Dylan Swenson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 10-19 71.
3-point goals: White 6 (B. Wagner 4, Grimes 1, P. Wagner 1), TF 5 (Lone 2, Tesoro 2, Stone 1).
Girls
Big Timber 66, Three Forks 42
Three Forks 8 11 8 15 - 42
Big Timber 22 16 14 16 - 66
THREE FORKS (1-3) - Tanaya Hauser 0 0-2 0, Addison Pestel 1 0-0 3, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 3 0-0 7, Jayden Woodland 2 7-12 12, Brianna Warren 0 2-2 2, Ashlyn Swenson 4 0-0 11, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 2 0-4 4, Fallon Page 1 0-0 3, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-20 42.
BIG TIMBER (2-1) - Bailey Finn 6 0-0 14, Mollie Mae Ruth 0 0-0 0, Kameryn Ketchum 7 0-0 17, Jillian Whalin 0 0-0 0, Rae Ann King 1 0-0 2, Emily Coolee 6 1-2 13, Alyssa Boshart 4 2-2 10, Kaitlynn Hahn 2 0-0 4, Sierra Mackenzie 2 0-0 4, Sheyanne Wolf 0 0-2 0. Totals: 29 3-6 66.
3-point goals: TF 7 (Swenson 3, Pestel 1, L. Jones 1, Page 1), BT 5 (Ketchum 3, Finn 2).
Three Forks 57, Whitehall 25
Whitehall 5 7 4 9 - 25
Three Forks 18 9 15 15 - 57
WHITEHALL (0-4) - Hope Nieskens 0 0-0 0, Charity Nieskens 2 0-0 5, Lindsay Briggs 0 0-2 0, Kacee Murphy 0 0-0 0, Julia Hoagland 1 0-2 2, Launey Ellison 0 0-0 0, Maxine Hoagland 7 0-3 15, Kari Ellison 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 0-7 25.
THREE FORKS (2-3) - Tanaya Hauser 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 1 0-2 2, Bella Jones 1 0-0 2, Lily Jones 5 0-0 10, Jayden Woodland 5 4-6 14, Briana Warren 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Swenson 5 1-2 13, Brielle Davis 1 0-0 3, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 5 0-0 10, Fallon Page 0 1-2 1, Eva Parker 0 0-2 0. Totals: 24 6-14 57.
3-point goals: White 3 (C. Nieskens 1, M. Hoagland 1, Ellison 1), TF 3 (Swenson 2, Davis 1).