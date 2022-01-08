THREE FORKS — Less than four minutes into the contest Friday night, Owen Long had already converted a pair of turnovers into crowd-pleasing dunks.
The Three Forks senior added a pair of 3’s en route to scoring 12 of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter. Led by the forward’s effort, the Wolves jumped out to an early double figure lead en route to a 70-49 District 5B victory against Manhattan.
Three Forks led 24-6 after the first quarter and 45-21 at halftime. Head coach Terry Hauser agreed that he couldn’t have scripted a better start for his team returning from Christmas break.
“I was very pleased with the way we came out. I was little nervous. During that break it was almost like the start of the season again,” he said. “This week at practice I had to get on them a lot because the energy wasn’t high, so I was a little worried. But I remember being a kid too and getting lackadaisical because I just wanted to play a game. So I was very happy with just the energy.”
Manhattan (6-2, 3-1 District 5B), which had won four consecutive games entering the night, was held to its second lowest point total of the season. The Tigers didn’t reach double figures until there was 6:13 left in the first half and trailed by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter.
“We kind of got out of our element right away. They jumped on us with like an 8-0 lead and then we were just kind of in a hurry,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “We weren’t ever able to settle down and find some momentum and then the game just got out of hand.”
Evan Douma scored all six of the Tigers’ first quarter points en route to finishing with a team-high 14. Markus Fenno and Wyatt Jones combined for 15.
“If we can defend every night like that and hold good teams to under 50 points we’re going to be tough to beat,” said Hauser. “Because we’re going to put the ball in the hoop at the same time.”
Three Forks boasted three players in double figures, including Shane Williams. The sophomore came off the bench to score 14 points, including 6 of 8 attempts from the free throw line.
“I think he’s averaging double digits off the bench,” Hauser said. “He’s only a sophomore, he works hard and just does everything.”
Austin Allen added 11 points for the Wolves, while Mikey O’Dell had nine.
Three Forks scored 70 or more points for the fifth time, which includes the season opener against Fairfield and three consecutive games against district foes.
“I thought they stepped up big time. Fairfield was a huge game, but this is a conference rivalry,” said Hauser. “So I was well pleased, well pleased.”
Led by a game-high 19 points from Allen, Three Forks improved to 8-0 (5-0 District 5B) Saturday with a 59-49 conference win at Townsend.
Allen and Long combined for 15 points in the first quarter as the Wolves took a 17-14 lead. Allen added eight more points in the fourth to help secure the victory.
Finn Tesoro also reached double figures for Three Forks with 16 points, including three 3’s.
Trey Hoveland and Braden Racht each scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Manhattan returns to action Thursday with a conference game at Big Timber, while Three Forks travels to Manhattan Christian Friday.
Three Forks 70, Manhattan 49
Manhattan 6 15 8 20 - 49
Three Forks 24 21 11 14 - 70
MANHATTAN (6-2) - David Bates 1 3-4 5, Callin Fenno 0 0-0 0, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 2 0-0 5, Michael Swan 2 0-0 4, Evan Douma 5 4-9 14, Corban Johnson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Jones 2 2-2 7, Markus Fenno 2 3-4 8, Blaise Harned 2 0-0 4, Payden Cantalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-19 49.
THREE FORKS (7-0) - Austin Allen 5 0-0 11, Jacob Buchignani 3 0-0 7, Owen Long 5 3-4 15, Walker Page 1 0-0 2, Shane Williams 4 6-8 14, Finn Tesoro 2 0-0 5, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 1-2 1, Mikey O’Dell 4 1-1 9, Cory Potts 1 0-0 2, Caleb VanVleet 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 13-17 70.
3-point goals: Man 3 (Pierce 1, Jones 1, M. Fenno 1), TF 5 (Long 2, Allen 1, Buchignani 1, Tesoro 1).
Three Forks 59, Townsend 49
Three Forks 17 6 13 23 - 59
Townsend 14 6 11 18 - 49
THREE FORKS (8-0) - Austin Allen 9 1-2 19, Jacob Buchignani 2 0-0 4, Owen Long 3 0-0 6, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 1 5-6 7, Finn Tesoro 5 3-4 16, Collin Stone 1 00 2, Mikey O’Dell 1 3-3 5. Totals: 22 12-15 59.
TOWNSEND (4-3) - Trey Hoveland 5 3-4 14, Colton Noyes 0 0-0 0, Ryan Racht 3 3-8 9, Camden Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Jesus Garcia 5 0-0 10, Braden Racht 4 3-4 14, Seth McDaid 1 0-0 2, Tize Sangray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-16 49.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Tesoro 3), Tow 4 (B. Racht 3, Hoveland 1).