THREE FORKS — Rarely does a team lose the turnover battle and come out victorious. But led by a stout defensive effort, Three Forks managed to pull it off Friday night.

While Wolves committed four turnovers in their home debut, their defense forced three en route to defeating Thompson Falls 30-8. The Blue Hawks found running room at times, but were only able to reach the end zone once.

Reid Woodward

Three Forks’ Reid Woodward makes a leaping catch for the first touchdown of the contest Friday night against Thompson Falls.
Tallyn McCauley

Three Forks quarterback Tallyn McCauley gets off a pass while being pressure by Thompson Fall’s Diego Long Friday night.

