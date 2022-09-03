THREE FORKS — Rarely does a team lose the turnover battle and come out victorious. But led by a stout defensive effort, Three Forks managed to pull it off Friday night.
While Wolves committed four turnovers in their home debut, their defense forced three en route to defeating Thompson Falls 30-8. The Blue Hawks found running room at times, but were only able to reach the end zone once.
Three Forks head coach Connor Sullivan credited his defense with swarming to the ball.
“We want to emphasize 11 hats finding the football,” he said. “The more the better, the more the merrier is what we like to say. More hats to the ball.”
Through two games the defensive unit has allowed just 14 points. The Wolves did not allow a second half score against Thompson Falls after going into halftime tied 8-8.
Playing physical football, Sullivan said, has been the key for the team thus far.
“Coming out and playing physical definitely makes a difference,” he said. “They’re a resilient group though. If something goes bad they usually tend to come the other way and make things right on that next play. So they’re a good resilient group.”
Following a scoreless first quarter, Three Forks took an 8-0 lead thanks to a short field after early in the second. The offense needed just three plays to move 45 yards, and the drive culminated in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Tallyn McCauley to a leaping Reid Woodward in the end zone. Shane Williams ran in the two-point conversion.
But McCauley was intercepted on the Wolves’ next possession inside the red zone, and Thompson Falls drove 84 yards in 10 plays to tie the game with 1:39 left in the half. The drive was highlighted by a 38-yard run from Elijah Ratliff and capped by a quarterback sneak from the 1 by Bryson LeCoure. Ratliff converted the two-point conversion, barely stretching the ball to the goalline after being upended by Colten Hayder at the 2.
Three Forks fumbled on its first possession of the second half and turned the ball over on downs on its second, and then things began to click thanks to the defense. Ratliff was sacked by Hayder and fumbled, and Josh Barnett recovered the ball at the 18.
Following a 13-yard run by Sawyer Andersen, the Wolves scored on a 5-yard run by Williams. William also ran in the two-point conversion.
Less than four minutes later, Hayder was celebrating in the end zone after scoring on a 5-yard run to cap a quick five-play drive aided by a facemask penalty. McCauley ran in the two-point conversion to make it 24-8 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
The Wolves capped the scoring in the fourth quarter when Williams scored on a 1-yard run.
“Hats off the Thompson Falls,” said Sullivan. “They came out and they gave us a different look up front, but we went in at halftime and made some adjustments, and that offensive line, they came through for us. So that was awesome to see.”
McCauley finished 10 of 17 for 96 yards and a touchdown, while Andersen rushed for a team-high 76 yards. Three Forks finished with more than 200 yards rushing.
Still, Sullivan would like to see the team get off to a better start in the first half.
“We definitely want to keep working on starting off fast and coming out (fast) in the first and second quarter,” he said. “But you got to play four quarters of football and that’s what we try to tell them going into halftime. We’re going to come out physical and get ready to go.”
Three Forks (2-0) is back in action with its conference opener Sept. 9 at Townsend.
“We’ll ride this momentum going in, but we still know we got stuff to clean up and that was evident tonight,” said Sullivan. Broadwater’s (Townsend) a great opponent, so we need a great week of practice and focus to get ready for that.”
Three Forks 30, Thompson Falls 8
Thompson Falls 0 8 0 0 - 8
Three Forks 0 8 16 6 - 30
TForks - Reid Woodward 22 pass from Tallyn McCauley (Shane Williams run)
TFalls - Bryson LeCoure 1 run (Elijah Ratlifff run).
TForks - Williams 5 run (Williams run)
TForks - Colten Hayder 5 run (McCauley run)
TForks - Williams 1 run (kick failed)