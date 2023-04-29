Fallon Page tossed a 1-hitter and struck out three in leading Three Forks to a conference rout of Deer Lodge on the road Friday.
The Wolves scored 15 runs in the second inning en route to a 21-1 Western B/C rout. The contest lasted just three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule.
“We committed zero errors. That was a first,” Three Forks head coach Clay Feliciano said. “And we hit the ball hard. Good team effort.”
Three Forks (6-5, 6-5 Western B/C) tallied 11 hits in the contest and six of those were doubles. Sierra Schall was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Nova Ervin was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Ada Rae Thomas also finished with a pair of hits including a double.
The Wolves return to action Tuesday hosting Ennis in another conference contest.
Three Forks 21, Deer Lodge
Three Forks 5(15)1 - 21 11 0
Deer Lodge 0 1 0 - 1 1 1
Fallon Page and Sierra Schall. Taylor Stevenson, Elianah Grande (2) and Genie Ronnemose.
THREE FORKS (6-5) - Schall 2-3 (2B), Hadley Fallang 0-0, Maycee Church 1-2, Cherish Allen 0-1, Ada Rae Thomas 2-2 (2B), Page 1-1, Karlie McDermott 1-1 (2B), Grace Kluin 0-0, Tycie Davis 1-3 (2B), Nora Ervin 2-3 (2B), Eva Parker 1-4 (2B).
DEER LODGE (0-9) - Ashlynd Brown 0-2, Stevenson 0-1, Madison Thomas 0-1, Kelly Lamb 0-0, Ronnemose 0-2, Grande 0-1, Kaycee Corbin 1-1, Izzy Hunter 0-0, Clara Graveley 0-1.