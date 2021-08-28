THREE FORKS — There hasn’t been a lot of success lately for Three Forks. Thus, the team was understandably excited as they celebrated in the west end zone Friday night at John Overstreet Field.
Owen Long threw three touchdown passes and the defense returned a fumble for a score as the Wolves routed Roundup 43-6 in a season-opening non-conference victory.
It’s just the second win for the program since 2019 and the first home victory in four years.
“A lot of these guys, all these seniors, they haven’t seen a home win since their freshman year,” third-year Three Forks head coach Connor Sullivan said. “They put a lot of work in (in) the offseason. They got more guys to come out, so just to start of the season with a win is a great start.”
Long, a second-year starter at quarterback, threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half and then added another in the second. The senior completed 10 of 23 passes for 194 yards with an interception.
“He made some good throws, he made some bad throws. But it’s only the first game. We’ll go in throughout the week here, we’ll clean all that stuff up,” said Sullivan. “He’s confident in himself, he’s confident in the system, and once we get dialed in here he’ll be looking a lot better.”
After Roundup fumbled inside its on 20 midway through the first quarter, Colten Hayder scored game’s first points on a 2-yard plunge. Then Long threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Austin Allen, who caught the two-point conversion on a botched PAT attempt, to make it 15-0 with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
While Long was picked off in the red zone early in the second quarter, the Wolves quickly got the ball back when Braedan Bilden was intercepted at the 22. Four plays later Shane Williams stretched the lead to 22-0 on a 5-yard run.
Three Forks capped the first half scoring when Walker Page hauled in a 20-yard reception over the middle.
Long connected with Kamps to cap the first drive of the second half for a 17-yard touchdown and a 36-0 lead.
While the offense consistently moved the ball, Three Forks’ defense forced three turnovers and did not allow a first down until the second team took over late in third quarter.
“The defense played awesome. Stan Provenza, our assistant coach, had a great game plan coming in to load the box up a little bit,” said Sullivan. “The kids went out and executed and played well. Hat’s off to them.”
Jacob Buchignani scooped up a fumble and returned it 19 yards for a score in the third quarter to cap the scoring for Three Forks.
Roundup finally reached the end zone with less than three minutes remaining when Jace Lemmel scored on an 8-yard pass from Bilden.
“I’m happy we won, we got some balls completed, but there’s a lot of stuff we got to clean up. Holding the ball too long, fumbles, bad snaps,” said Sullivan. “There’s a lot of stuff offensively, which is good early. Everything’s going to be sloppy early, so we’ll go back this week and get ready for Red Lodge.”
Three Forks hosts Red Lodge this Friday and then travels to Florence-Carlton Sept. 10.
“It’s going to be better competition from here on out. We play in a tough conference, we know that, and we’ve kind of been on the back burner in this conference the last two years,” said Sullivan. “Now we’re playing against kids our own age, so we’ll go out there and let the chips fall where they fall and see what happens.”
Three Forks 43, Roundup 6
Roundup 0 0 0 6 - 6
Three Forks 15 14 14 0 - 43
TF - Colten Hayder 2 run (Chase Moore kick)
TF - Austin Allen 3 pass from Owen Long (Allen pass from Dylan Kamps)
TF - Shane Williams 5 run (Moore kick)
TF - Walker Page 20 pass from Long (Moore kick)
TF - Kamps 17 pass from Long (Moore kick)
TF - Jacob Buchignani 19 fumble return (Moore kick)
Rou - Jace Lemmel 8 pass from Braedan Bilden (kick failed)