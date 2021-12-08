With nearly the same roster back from a year ago, Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser has reason to be optimistic heading into the 2021-22 season.
The entire starting lineup returns and two new additions will provide the Wolves with additional depth. But Hauser cautioned that while the team boasts a plethora of talent, they need to build chemistry and play together in order to make a deep run into the postseason.
“We got to put it all together, but talent-wise, no doubt,” he said. “But there’s a lot more that goes to that than just talent.”
Three Forks lost just two players from last year’s team, which finished 8-15 and went 0-2 at the divisional tournament.
Among the returners are seniors Austin Allen, Jacob Buchignani, Owen Long, Walker Page, Shane Williams and Collin Stone. Long earned All-State honors last year, while Allen was a second team all-conference selection.
“Owen, Jacob and Austin are all all-conference caliber players,” said Hauser. “I feel like our starting five is as solid as I’ve probably ever had.”
The Wolves also welcome a pair of transfers into the mix in seniors Finn Tesoro and Mikey O’Dell. Tesoro spent the past three years at rival Manhattan and is expected to be a key contributor.
“He’s a kid that’s played (varsity) since he was a freshman. He’s played against us since he was a freshman. I think he started at Manhattan since he was a sophomore,” said Hauser. “Very knowledgeable of the game. His IQ is high. Can shoot it. He’ll help us spread the floor out and handle the ball a little bit.”
O’Dell moved to Three Forks from Butte, and has the ability to help the team where ever needed.
“He’ll be really solid for us,” Hauser said. “He can defend, he can rebound. Can play any position on the floor and can guard any position on the floor, and is very coachable.”
There are nearly 30 athletes who showed up for try-outs, and while the program is senior heavy Hauser believes the underclassmen will benefit from this year.
“You can improve quite a bit when you’re playing some of the best talent you can and learning from those guys,” he said. “I think that will help us for next year. They won’t have a ton of varsity experience, but I think this C-squad, JV, varsity might be the most talent I’ve had since I’ve coached here. I have high expectations all the way up.”
Three Forks made three consecutive trips to the state tournament before finishing fourth in District 5B last year. While the team took third at the district tournament, they had an early exit at divisional.
Hauser expects the conference to be equally as tough this season.
“With Manhattan graduating (three starters) and Finn coming over that definitely helps our chances,” he said. “But they’re so well coached over there too. (Head coach Wes) Kragt does a good job and I think they’ll be pretty solid. I think they’ll surprise some teams and surprise some people.
“Townsend’s going to be solid. They’re athletic, they’re big, they’re strong, they’re fast. They’ll give some teams fits. And then Boulder (Jefferson) will be solid. There will be four solid teams and then Whitehall and Big Timber are definitely rebuilding in my opinion.”
Three Forks will not host its annual Imerys Tournament due to construction at the school. So the team will tip-off the season at a tournament in Shelby Dec. 10-11.
Veteran Three Forks girls hope to challenge in 5B
After losing just one player to graduation from a year ago, veteran Three Forks head coach Mike Sauvageau is excited about the potential of his team heading into the 2021-22 campaign.
The Wolves will be looking to rebound from a 3-16 season in which they finished last in District 5B. With four seniors leading the way, Sauvageau feels the team will be much more competitive.
“I think we have a legitimate shot to make it to the divisional tournament. That’s what your main goal is and try to knock down each weekend and get as far as you can,” he said. “Our goal is always to get to the state tournament, and I think this year we’re going to be a lot better.”
But, the conference will be just as difficult to navigate as last year as defending state champion Big Timber returns a talented team. The Herders went unbeaten a year ago.
“We’re in a tough league right now with Big Timber going undefeated. They’re loaded again. I think they only lost one or two girls,” said Sauvageau. “And then Boulder (Jefferson) picked up one of the Whitehall girls and they got a Helena girl, so they’re going to be really salty. They kind of proved that in volleyball.”
Three Forks lost just one player in guard Kinzee Howey. The rest of the team returns intact, and there were two dozen girls participating in preseason practices.
“It’s pretty good numbers for us,” said Sauvageau. “We have a really good crew of freshmen numbers. Nine freshmen out, which is the best freshmen bunch we’ve had in a number of years.”
The four seniors consist of Lily Jones, Jasmyn Murphy, Ashlyn Swenson, and Jayden Woodland. Woodland was a second team all-conference selection last year.
“We have four seniors and then the rest are going to be sophomores and potentially some freshmen playing before we’re all said and done,” said Sauvageau. “But they (upperclassmen) got experience, they got to play a little bit last year, so that helps.”
The Wolves receive a big boost with the return of Jones. She tore her ACL during the team’s Red-White scrimmage last year and subsequently did not play.
Sauvageau noted she was recently given the go-ahead to practice without restrictions.
“She’s looking good. She’s worked real hard over the last nine months since she had her surgery to get to where she’s at,” he said. “We’re happy to have back. Hopefully it will help us out a lot.
“Mentally she’s going to make a huge impact for us. Physically I think she’s going to be able to help us in the areas that we didn’t have last year. She’s going to be a great help this year.”
Another player Sauvageau expects to have an impact is junior Brielle Davis.
“She had a really good summer. Improved her game a lot,” he said. “She’s been looking better and looking real good in practices, so kind of excited to see what she can do when the season starts.”
Sophomore Eva Parker and junior Brianna Warren will be key contributors in the paint.
“I’m hoping Lily fills into that (post position) to help Eva,” said Sauvageau. “Brianna Warren will play some post, Jasmyn Murphy will play some post. So it will be kind of by committee.”
Three Forks struggled last year offensively with long scoring droughts, thus shooting was an emphasis over the summer.
“If we can do that a little better this year hopefully we can have a good year and get better by tournament time, and knock some people off when it counts,” said Sauvageau.