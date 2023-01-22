Shane Williams scored the game-winning bucket as time expired Friday as Three Forks snapped a three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. The junior was then mobbed by teammates on the east side of the court in front of the student section in a wild celebration.
Columbus had taken a one-point lead on a free throw and then Three Forks quickly moved the ball across halfcourt before Dylan Swenson passed the ball to Caleb Van Vleet, who then found Williams in the right corner. Williams drove the baseline and was cut off by a pair of Columbus defenders under the basket, so he reversed course and then managed get off a one-handed hook shot for the score.
Williams managed to get the ball past Hayden Stefferson, a 6-9 post, for a 64-63 non-conference victory. Three Forks rode that momentum into Saturday and defeated Big Timber 45-33 in a District 5B contest.
Hunter Feddes and Swenson each scored a team-high 19 points for Three Forks, while Wiliams finished with seven. Columbus was led by a game-high 24 from Steffenson.
Saturday, the contest was tied at 15 after a low-scoring first half. Then the Wolves outscored Big Timber 30-18 in the second half en route to victory.
“First half neither team could generate any offense, so as the score shows it was a grind of a game,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “Second half we got out in transition and got some easy buckets and at the end of the third we hit some big shots.”
Swenson led the Wolves with 16 points, while Feddes finished with nine and Van Vleet seven.
Three Forks (6-6, 5-1 District 5B) returns to action Thursday hosting Whitehall.