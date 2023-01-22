Three Forks

Shane Williams scored the game-winning bucket as time expired Friday as Three Forks snapped a three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. The junior was then mobbed by teammates on the east side of the court in front of the student section in a wild celebration.

Columbus had taken a one-point lead on a free throw and then Three Forks quickly moved the ball across halfcourt before Dylan Swenson passed the ball to Caleb Van Vleet, who then found Williams in the right corner. Williams drove the baseline and was cut off by a pair of Columbus defenders under the basket, so he reversed course and then managed get off a one-handed hook shot for the score.

