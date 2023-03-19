Nine months after the school board approved it as a new sport, the first-ever Three Forks softball team will make its debut this spring. The Wolves are jumping right into varsity competition beginning with their home opener March 28 against Manhattan.
Clay Feliciano, who was hired as the program’s first head coach in January, said expectations are realistic heading into the 2023 campaign.
“We’re building a program. Wins and losses is not really on my radar,” he said. “We want to develop kids and just get established and build a culture of having positivity and encouraging the girls just to continue and work hard.
“I think if we focus on just those things and coming together as a team, we’ll get some wins I would imagine. I don’t have a goal as far as how many. Just that we come together and as the season goes on and that hopefully we start to play a little bit tougher and win some games.”
There are 16 girls participating in preseason practices with the roster consisting of three juniors, five sophomores, five freshman and three eighth graders. Three Forks will field varsity and junior varsity squads.
“The three juniors have all played some summer travel ball,” noted Feliciano. “Two of them have played quite a bit, I think five straight summers they’ve been playing softball. And every girl on the team at some point has played rec ball league softball.”
In order to field a junior varsity team a program must have at least 14 players. Three Forks would have been shy of that threshold without adding the three eighth graders, so Feliciano got approval from Athletic Director Terry Hauser to allow their participation.
“I just went to Terry and he said as long as they were needed, which they’re needed (they could play),” Feliciano said. “It’s important to have a jayvee team just so a lot of girls can get reps and we can develop some of the ones that aren’t quite up to the same level of skill as some of the others or even close. So we did that to make it work and we had some families that were all on board with it.”
Junior Fallon Page and eighth grader Ada Rae Thomas are expected to see quite a bit of action in the circle. Feliciano also noted that freshman Macee Church will be in the mix of the pitching rotation.
As far as the team’s other positions, Feliciano said that was still a work in progress during preseason practices.
“By the end of next week I’ll definitely have that stuff,” he said. “I have a good idea but I’m not set in stone on it.”
Rather than easing into competition as a junior varsity program this first season, the Wolves are jumping into varsity play headfirst.
“I just think we want to hit the ground and go,” Feliciano said. “Get them out there and if we take some lumps, and we don’t get no wins, there’s really not much expectations from parents. We’re not trying to go into it and tell the girls, ‘You don’t really have a chance, but we’re going to give it a go.’ We’re going to go in there and do our best and I don’t know how we’re going to stack up against some of these other teams.”
It will likely be an eye-opening experience for both players and coaches.
“Out of the gates, to be completely honest, I have no idea what it’s going to look like. None of the girls have any high school experience, myself, any of the coaching staff,” said Feliciano. "So it’s going to be a big learning season for players, coaches, parents, everybody involved.”
Three Forks joins a highly competitive western division, which features defending state champion Florence-Carlton, last year’s state runner up St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo (MAC), Manhattan and Ennis. Manhattan has advanced to state the past three seasons, while Ennis qualified a year ago as just a second-year program.
“Manhattan and Florence, and some of these other teams in our conference, are definitely established and very competitive,” said Feliciano. “So we just got to stay positive no matter what, no what the score is or how many times we get run-ruled. Just keep coming back every week and fighting hard and learning from our losses.”