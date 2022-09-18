...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.
Until 445 PM MDT.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Three Forks earned a fifth place finish Saturday at the Annual Coaches Classic Volleyball Tournament hosted by Huntley Project.
The Wolves finished 1-2 in pool play and then 1-1 in bracket play. Head coach Shann Mack noted, “We were a little hot and cold.”
In pool play, Three Forks defeated Forsyth 25-17, 25-17, but lost to Columbus 25-23, 21-25 and Huntley Project 19-25, 14-25.
In bracket play, the Wolves lost to Colstrip 9-25, 15-25 before defeating Columbus 25-15, 25-19 to place in the top five.
On Thursday, Three Forks was swept by league-leading Townsend in a conference match at home. Trinity Wilson and Reese Wolfgram each tallied eight kills in leading the Bulldogs to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 District 5B win.
“I am super proud of the fight we saw at the end of the third. And we know what we have to work on moving forward,” said Mack. “I’ve always told the girls, we are either winning, or we are learning. We learned a lot about what we need to do in order to make a strong post season run.”
Three Forks (2-2, 2-2 District 5B) was led by effort of outside hitter Natalie Pestel. The junior finished with team highs for kills (9) and digs (14).
Cheyenne Cavin also tallied nine kills, while Hannah Weisz had 14 digs and Morgan Carr dished out 22 assists.
“I thought we had some really nice moments. Unfortunately, we had way too many hitting errors to keep things closer,” said Mack. “Townsend is an incredibly talented team that plays so hard every point. In order to play with them, we have to play more clean, and we have to be way more aggressive.”
The Wolves return to action Sept. 20 hosting Jefferson.