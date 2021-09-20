Three Forks’ volleyball team put together a strong performance Saturday at the Huntley Project Invitational.
The Wolves won the Silver Bracket after defeating Forsyth in the championship match.
“We had a great day,” Three Forks head coach Shann Mack said. “The girls did a great job of making sure we improved each set.”
Three Forks lost matches to Shepherd and Joliet, and split with Forsyth in bracket play. The team also defeated Columbus before beating Forsyth in a rematch in the title match.
Mack was pleased with the team’s effort throughout the tournament.
“One of our goals for today was to minimize unforced errors and they most definitely did that,” he said. “I’m really proud of the way they fought through adversity this tournament. It was a total team effort.”
Three Forks also lost a District 5B match to Townsend Thursday. Led by seven kills from Kennedy Vogl and 14 digs from Alleigh Burdick, the Bulldogs posted a 25-9, 25-15, 25-12 victory.
The Wolves were led offensively by Jasmyn Murphy, who finished with five kills. Addi Pestel tallied 12 digs, while Morgan Carr dished out 13 assists.
Three Forks was also slated to host Ennis in a non-conference match Friday. However, the contest has been rescheduled for Oct. 15.
The Wolves (1-3, 0-3 District 5B) are back in action Thursday with a league match at Jefferson.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.