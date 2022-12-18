Maddie Tesoro buried a 3-pointer in the final minute of play Friday to give Three Forks the lead, and then the team held on from there to beat Whitehall.
Tesoro’s shot lifted the Wolves to a 46-45 victory in their District 5B opener. The freshman also had a break out game, scoring a team-high 15 points.
Fallon Page added 12 points for Three Forks, which finished just 3 of 16 from the free throw line.
“We've gotta make our free-throws, especially in a close game like that. But our turnovers are getting better, still too any unforced turnovers though,” Wolves’ head coach Lacy Noble said. “We were able to show a little more patience on the offensive end. And we came out a little more ready to play. Our first half scoring was more where we need to be. Still seeing little improvements each game.”
The Wolves didn’t fare as well Saturday, losing at home to Big Timber 55-21. The Herders we led by Kameryn Ketchum, who tallied a game-high 16 points.
“Really poor defensive showing tonight. And our first quarter offense was almost nonexistent,” said Noble. “But they are tough and good for us to play. It will make us better on the other side.”
Big Timber led 15-1 after the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime. Page led the Wolves with seven points.
Three Forks (2-3, 1-1 District 5B) returns to action Tuesday hosting Jefferson in another conference game.