Paw Print

Maddie Tesoro buried a 3-pointer in the final minute of play Friday to give Three Forks the lead, and then the team held on from there to beat Whitehall.

Tesoro’s shot lifted the Wolves to a 46-45 victory in their District 5B opener. The freshman also had a break out game, scoring a team-high 15 points.

Tags

Recommended for you