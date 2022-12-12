Basketball Net

Three Forks picked up its first win of the season over the weekend during the Coyote Classic Basketball Tournament in Shelby. After losing to Belt on Friday, the team bounced back on Saturday to defeat Fairfield.

Freshman Maddie Tesoro scored a game-high 15 points for the Wolves in a 41-39 loss to Belt, while sophomore Tanaya Hauser had 15 in a 40-31 victory against Fairfield.

