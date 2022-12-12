...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley
and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle.
&&
Three Forks picked up its first win of the season over the weekend during the Coyote Classic Basketball Tournament in Shelby. After losing to Belt on Friday, the team bounced back on Saturday to defeat Fairfield.
Freshman Maddie Tesoro scored a game-high 15 points for the Wolves in a 41-39 loss to Belt, while sophomore Tanaya Hauser had 15 in a 40-31 victory against Fairfield.
First-year Three Forks head coach Lacy Noble noted a slow start hurt the team against Belt, although they led 3-2 after the first quarter. But the Huskies took a four-point lead into halftime and extend it to seven entering the fourth quarter.
“Turnovers from unforced errors really hurt us and we didn't show a lot of patience,” Noble said. “Maddie Tersoro had a breakout game and really helped us come back in the fourth quarter. We were able to figure ways to score finally in the fourth quarter and made a little run to keep it close at the end.”
Tesoro buried four 3’s in the contest, including two in the third quarter and two more in the fourth. Hauser also reached double figures with 10 points.
Saturday, Three Forks rallied from a 23-11 halftime deficit to beat the Eagles thanks to a big third quarter. The Wolves outscored Fairfield 25-5 in the frame, and Tesoro scored 11 of her 14 points in the quarter including three 3’s.
“We had two great possessions to start and then we let their pressure get to us and we struggled. The girls made the adjustments we needed after halftime and our third quarter looked more like the basketball we need to play,” said Noble. “Again Maddie Tesoro had a great night shooting and Tanaya Hauser was able to contribute more today. We will need to spread out our scoring to play with some of the teams we have coming up before Christmas break.”
Three Forks (1-2) travels to Whitehall Dec. 16 for its conference opener.