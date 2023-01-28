Basketball Net

Three Forks split a pair of conference games over the weekend, which includes winning at home on Thursday and then losing on the road Friday. Head coach Lacy Noble praised the effort of her players each night.

Thursday, the Wolves “gutted it out” to rally for a 44-38 District 5B victory against Whitehall. Then they were within a point in the fourth quarter Friday before losing to Jefferson 60-48.

