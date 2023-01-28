...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST
MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Meagher County Valleys, Gallatin Valley and Madison River
Valley.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Midnight MST
tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
Noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northerly winds could also cause areas
of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow through this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.

Three Forks split a pair of conference games over the weekend, which includes winning at home on Thursday and then losing on the road Friday. Head coach Lacy Noble praised the effort of her players each night.
Thursday, the Wolves “gutted it out” to rally for a 44-38 District 5B victory against Whitehall. Then they were within a point in the fourth quarter Friday before losing to Jefferson 60-48.
Three Forks trailed 18-14 at halftime against Whitehall as Maxine Hoagland and Lauren Cima combined for 15 of the Trojans’ points in the half. While Cima scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, the Wolves rallied in the fourth quarter to win.
“My young girls off the bench stepped up and made some nice passes for some nice plays,” said Noble. “My young girls keep improving and Bri Warren continues to be a leader on the defensive side for them.”
Three Forks outscored the Trojans 18-9 in the final frame led by Tanaya Hauser, who buried a pair of 3’s. The team also received key buckets from Fallon Page, Eva Parker and Devynn Judd, while Maddie Tesoro added two free throws.
“Tesoro and Hauser had big offensive games,” noted Noble. “And Eva Parker had clutch rebounds at the end. It was a pretty fun game.”
Hauser finished with 14 points, while Tesoro had 13.
Friday, the Wolves trailed 27-18 at halftime and 43-30 entering the fourth quarter before rallying to get within a point. But Jefferson managed to pull away down the stretch led by a game-high 17 points from Cameron Toney.
Hauser finished with 13 points, while Jones also reached double figures with 11. Devynn Judd and Warren combined for 15.
“Bella Jones had a huge fourth quarter and Hauser played solid the whole night,” said Noble. “It was a great defensive team night.”
Three Forks (5-9, 3-5 District 5B) returns to action Thursday hosting Manhattan.