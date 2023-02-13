Three Forks Wolves

Three Forks split a pair of non-conference games over the weekend to wrap up the regular season. After hanging on to beat East Helena on Friday, the Wolves capped the regular season with one of their worst games Saturday at Columbus.

Three Forks trailed by 14 after the first quarter and then scored just 10 points in the second half of a 55-31 defeat.

