Three Forks split a pair of non-conference games over the weekend to wrap up the regular season. After hanging on to beat East Helena on Friday, the Wolves capped the regular season with one of their worst games Saturday at Columbus.
Three Forks trailed by 14 after the first quarter and then scored just 10 points in the second half of a 55-31 defeat.
“It wasn’t pretty. Probably the worst game we’ve played all year,” Wolves head coach Terry Hauser said. “We turned it over literally the first seven possessions. We got down 22-4 and then battled back to 31-21 at half. Played a pretty good second quarter, but just no energy, weren’t focused.”
It was a complete 180 from Friday’s game when Three Forks withstood a rally by East Helena to notch a 67-63 victory. Colten Hayder led the Wolves with 16 points, while Dylan Swenson and Shane Williams each had 13.
Williams tallied a season-high 19 in the loss to Columbus.
The games had no bearing in the conference standings, but Three Forks did catch a break when Townsend lost to Whitehall on Friday. That se-cured the No. 1 seed for the Wolves at the District 5B Tournament.
Three Forks (9-9, 7-3 District 5B) has a first round bye and will play ei-ther No. 4 Jefferson or No. 5 Big Timber in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Fri-day.
“As close as our conference is this is a good year to have a bye and just try to get one victory to get you to divisionals,” said Hauser. “Kind of like that we’re not on Manhattan’s side, but those top five teams in district is kind of anybody. So it’s going to be interesting.”
Three Forks girls split games
Like the boys, Three Forks’ girls also split their games over the weekend. The Wolves defeated East Helena 43-36 and lost to Columbus 48-24.
“Always a sluggish game when we come to Columbus,” Three Forks head coach Lacy Noble said.
The Wolves trailed 16-8 after the first quarter against Columbus and never found a rhythm offensively. Tanaya Hauser led the team with five points, while Devynn Judd had four.
Friday, Three Forks got off to a great start and led East Helena 21-6 after the first quarter. Maddie Tesoro scored seven of her game-high 11 points in the frame.
Hauser also came out shooting well, drilling three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
The Wolves held on in the fourth quarter despite shooting just 3 of 7 from the line. But East Helena failed to score from the field in the final frame and made just four free throws.
Three Forks (7-11, 4-6 District 5B) finished as the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Townsend Thursday in a first round game of the District 5B Tournament. The winner plays Jefferson 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Boys
Three Forks 67, East Helena 63
East Helena 15 8 16 24 - 63
Three Forks 12 14 23 18 - 67
EAST HELENA - Taigen Hagen 1 0-0 2, Slade Olson 2 0-1 6, Colter Charlesworth 4 6-9 16, Curtis Corzone 3 1-3 7, Trevor Held 1 0-0 2, Kaeden Sager 6 5-6 20, Tucker Petty 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Carrell 0 2-2 2, Kobe Mergenthaler 4 0-2 8. Totals: 21 14-23 63.
THREE FORKS (9-8) - Caleb Van Vleet 2 2-6 7, Carson Woodland 1 1-1 3, Dylan Swenson 4 3-6 13, Shane Williams 6 1-5 13, Colten Hayder 4 8-8 16, Hunter Feddes 2 3-6 9, Sam Tesoro 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 19-34 67.
3-point goals: EH 7 (Sager 3, Olson 2, Charlesworth 2), TF 6 (Swenson 2, Feddes 2, Van Vleet 1).
Columbus 55, Three Forks 31
Three Forks 4 17 9 1 - 31
Columbus 18 13 15 9 - 55
THREE FORKS (9-9) - Dylan Swenson 2, Shane Williams 19, Colton Hayder 2, Hunter Feddes 5, Tallyn McCauley 2, Sawyer Anderson 1.
COLUMBUS (13-5) - Mason Meier 11, Hayden Stefferson 29, Michael Curl 4, Cash Kramer 6, Mason Adams 2, Mike Courts 3.
Girls
Three Forks 43, East Helena 36
East Helena 6 18 8 4 - 36
Three Forks 21 5 8 9 - 43
EAST HELENA - Natell Goodman 2 1-2 6, Montana Pierson 4 0-6 9, Belle Surginer 0 0-0 0, Dymon Root 2 7-12 11, Janelle Taylor 1 0-0 2, Brooke Harris 1 0-0 2, Ella Pickett 2 1-1 6. Totals: 12 9-21 36.
THREE FORKS (7-10) - Tanaya Hauser 3 0-2 9, Bella Jones 1 1-3 3, Maddie Tesoro 4 2-3 11, Brianna Warren 2 0-0 4, Devynn Judd 3 0-0 6, Eva Parker 1 2-4 4, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-16 43.
3-point goals: EH 3 (Goodman 1, Pierson 1, Pickett 1), TF 5 (Hauser 3, Tesoro 1, Davis 1).
Columbus 48, Three Forks 24
Three Forks 8 5 4 7 - 24
Columbus 16 8 5 19 - 48
THREE FORKS (7-11) - Tanaya Hauser 2 0-0 5, Bella Jones 1 0-0 2, Kylee Reichman 0 0-0 0, Maddie Tesoro 1 0-0 2, Brianna Warren 1 0-0 2, Devynn Judd 2 0-0 4, Brielle Davis 1 0-0 2, Eva Parker 1 1-2 3, Fallon Page 1 0-0 2, Kylie Rowan 0 0-0 0, Tycie Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 1-2 24.
COLUMBUS - Paige Lethert 1 0-0 2, Natalie Gairrett 2 2-2 7, Katelyn Hamilton 6 0-1 16, Maylee Lowell 0 0-2 0, Paityn Lethert 0 0-0 0, Hanna West 1 1-1 3, Aubrey Winter 1 0-1 2, Izzie Gurie 4 4-5 12, Kyra Powell 0 0-0 0, Mckenna Prather 1 0-0 2, Catey KIimble 2 0-0 4, Addy Lorash 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-12 48.
3-point goals: Man 1 (Hauser), Col 5 (Hamilton 4, Gairrett 1).