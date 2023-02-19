Trailing by two and following a time out with 12.2 seconds remaining, Caleb Van Vleet broke the press, but picked up his dribble in front of Three Forks’ bench. However, the junior quickly delivered a pass to Hunter Feddes, who spun to his left, dribbled twice and then launched a 3 from the corner.

The sophomore drilled the shot with 3.6 seconds to go as Three Forks stunned Manhattan 53-52 in the District 5B Tournament championship game Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Dylan Swenson

Dylan Swenson (13) raises the District 5B Tournament championship trophy Saturday after Three Forks defeated Manhattan in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Callin Fenno

Manhattan’s Callin Fenno (2) takes a shot over Three Forks’ Hunter Feddes and Colten Hayder (20) Saturday during the District 5B Tournament championship game.
Caleb Van Vleet

Three Forks’ Caleb Van Vleet makes a move with the ball as Manhattan’s Callin Fenno defends Saturday during the District 5B Tournament championship game.

