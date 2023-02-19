...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
1 of 5
Three Forks won its first District 5B Tournament championship Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Trailing by two and following a time out with 12.2 seconds remaining, Caleb Van Vleet broke the press, but picked up his dribble in front of Three Forks’ bench. However, the junior quickly delivered a pass to Hunter Feddes, who spun to his left, dribbled twice and then launched a 3 from the corner.
The sophomore drilled the shot with 3.6 seconds to go as Three Forks stunned Manhattan 53-52 in the District 5B Tournament championship game Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“I hit a few earlier in the game so I was like I might as well just let one fly,” said Feddes. “The best (result) came out.”
After Jace Deming missed on a halfcourt shot as time expired following a Manhattan time out, the celebration began in earnest as Three Forks’ student section rushed the court. It was a wild scene as players leapt into each other’s arms and coaches raised their arms in victory.
It was also an extremely gratifying title considering Three Forks (11-9) graduated eight seniors from last year’s state championship team and wasn’t expected to be much of factor this season. But the Wolves won regular season crown, earned the No. 1 seed, and celebrated their first district title since 2020.
“It’s honestly like a dream come true,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “Nobody expected us to be in this position, not even us coaches. We knew we could be competitive by the end of the year, but to sit there and hoist the trophy in front of your families is amazing.”
For Manhattan, it was an agonizing defeat after failing to take advantage of opportunities from the free throw line down the stretch. The Tigers missed four key free throws, including one by Michael Stewart that would have given the team a 53-50 lead prior to Feddes’ game-winning 3-pointer.
“We missed a bunch of free throws down the stretch and that would have been the game,” Manhattan head coach Mike Deming said. “But we played great, our defense was solid, and it was a good competitive game for sure by both teams at the top of the league.”
Manhattan (13-6) twice led five in the fourth quarter, but a 3 by Dylan Swenson cut the deficit to two, 47-45, and then Van Vleet drilled another to give the Wolves a 48-47 lead.
The Tigers tied the game at 48 on a free throw by Callin Fenno and then regained the lead, 51-50, on a 3 by Stewart with 26.1 seconds to go. But after Stewart missed one of his attempts on a double bonus with 12.2 seconds to go that left the door open for Three Forks.
Hauser joked that his designed play out of the time out “was not a good one” and opted to let the play develop even after Van Vleet got trapped near the Wolves’ bench.
“In those situations I don’t like to call a time out,” Hauser said. “Because if my guy’s got the ball in his hands let him go create. What am I going to draw up that’s better? Hunter got it and I was actually like, ‘We got time, we got time.’ Because I knew he’s got all the confidence in the world and that thing was going up.”
Feddes didn’t hesitate on what was his third 3-pointer of the night.
“That’s a once in a lifetime shot,” he said. “Hopefully we can repeat it, but that’s awesome.”
The contest featured 11 lead changes, two ties and plenty of big-time plays as five players scored in double figures.
“What a game and hat’s off to Manhattan, they played unbelievable,” said Hauser. “Big shot after big shot, we just ended up ahead on the scoreboard when the buzzer rang.”
Michael and Sam Stewart each finished with a game-high 17 points for the Tigers, while Fenno had 16. Michael Stewart drilled four of the team’s six 3-pointers.
Dylan Swenson and Shane Williams reached double figures for Three Forks with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Feddes finished with nine points.
“I definitely think going into this season people were expecting us to be the underdog, the bad team in the conference,” said Feddes. “But we really came out on top. I mean the guys put in so much work in the offseason, really came together as a family and grinded it out this season. It got us to the top.”
Both teams advanced to the Southern B Divisional, which begins March 2 in Billings.
Three Forks 53, Manhattan 52
Manhattan 9 16 15 12 - 52
Three Forks 14 12 9 18 - 53
MANHATTAN (13-6) – Callin Fenno 6 2-6 16, Jace Deming 1 0-0 2, Michael Stewart 5 3-4 17, Sam Stewart 6 5-6 17, Chance Fenno 0 0-0 0, Landyn Benson 0 0-0 0, Luke Randall 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 10-17 52.