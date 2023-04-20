It was a long day of tennis, Three Forks head coach Janna Lauver noted, but a successful day as well Tuesday at Pioneer Park in Billings.
The Wolves competed against Forsyth and Red Lodge, and Baker also participated, in a quad. However, the majority of the Wolves’ matches were against Forsyth and Red Lodge.
Lauver said the day began a “fun icebreaker session” with all the teams playing together, and then matches began in a best 2 out of 3 set format with each set beginning with the score tied at 2-2.
“Honestly, we saw our players play some of the best tennis we have seen all season playing No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles and great competition with Red Lodge, Forsyth and Baker’s No. 1 and No. 2 doubles,” said Lauver. “The competition was stiff, but we learned a lot and got to have our first matches ever against Baker.”
Among the highlights, Lauver added, was the performance of Ali Kotter. The junior earned a pair of victories against Red Lodge’s Taylor Schultz, 6-3, 6-3, and Forsyth’s Savannah McMillian 6-4, 6-2.
Also in singles action, Lauver noted the effort of Sophie Meskimen. The junior lost a hard-fought matches to Red Lodge’s Danika Tucker 3-6, 3-6 and Baker’s Kaytlynn Gobb 2-6, 5-7.
“All three were incredible competitors and Meskimen was impressive with her patience in both matches,” said Lauver.
In doubles, Claire Cutler and Tommi Kirwan defeated Red Lodge’s Meredith Buchanan and Chloe Buescher 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, while Alicia Derian and Ruby Warden split a pair of matches and No. 1. The duo defeated Red Lodge’s Cadence Hartwig and McKenna Black 6-4, 7-6 and lost to Forsyth’s Jaeleigh Hlad and Daley Pinkerton 4-6, 4-6.
Maddie Griffiths and Karin Williams lost a pair of matches to Baker’s Kayl Hadley and Kyal Hadley, 4-6, 2-6, and to Forsyth’s Hlad and Pinkterton.
“Our freshmen, Anna Dabling, Tommi Kirwan, Madison Evans and Brooke Clayburn, all got two matches in today in both singles and doubles play, and it was awesome to see them taking what they are learning in practice and putting it all out on the court,” said Lauver.
Three Forks returns to Billings this weekend for a tournament hosted by Red Lodge.