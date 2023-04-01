THREE FORKS — The first thing Three Forks head coach Janna Lauver noted was the smile on the faces of her players. It’s been a challenging start to the tennis season due to snow, but the team finally got some action on courts Friday in both Three Forks and Manhattan, thus there was a lot of visible joy on display throughout a mostly sunny day.

The performance on the courts, well, that went pretty good too. The Wolves, varsity and JV, notched several victories in singles and doubles play against Jefferson and Granite.

Sophie Meskimen

Three Forks junior Sophie Meskimen returns a forehand Friday at Stevenson Park during a home match against Jefferson.
Alicia Deriana

Three Forks senior Alicia Deriana serves the ball during a doubles match against Jefferson Friday at Stevenson Park.

