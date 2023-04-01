THREE FORKS — The first thing Three Forks head coach Janna Lauver noted was the smile on the faces of her players. It’s been a challenging start to the tennis season due to snow, but the team finally got some action on courts Friday in both Three Forks and Manhattan, thus there was a lot of visible joy on display throughout a mostly sunny day.
The performance on the courts, well, that went pretty good too. The Wolves, varsity and JV, notched several victories in singles and doubles play against Jefferson and Granite.
“We are still figuring out our doubles partners, so it was good to get multiple matches for each of them and we are seeing huge growth from them week three,” said Lauver.
In singles, Sarah Christman and Sophie Meskimen each played twice against Jefferson with Christman defeating Grace Quigley, 6-4, in a Pro Set that began tied 2-2. With just one court available for play in Three Forks, the shortened sets sped up the action to allow coaches to get playing time for as many athletes as possible.
“We continue to see growth from juniors Sophie Meskimen and Sarah Christman in new singles rankings this year,” said Lauver. “Meskimen saw divisional play last year and is learning the ropes in the number one singles spot. Christman started the switch from doubles to singles late last spring and is getting familiar with covering the whole court and doing great.”
Christman also defeated Granite’s Terese Buhr 4-2, while freshman Danni Kober beat Remi Lucero 5-3.
“We played shortened sets against Granite so they could also get matches in with Jefferson on the two courts we were able to free from the snow and ice,” said Lauver. “We saw some fun and challenging first-ever single matches for (sophomore) Carly Lema and Dani Kober.”
In doubles, Three Forks won seven of eight matches against Jefferson led by the No. 1 tandem of Ruby Warden and Alicia Deriana. The seniors won 6-2 against Rylee Baird and Aliza Hays as well as 6-2 against Addy Leary and Baird.
“They continue to work well, move well and communicate well with each other,” said Lauver. “Their ability to see the whole court and make strategic decisions together is impressive.”
Sophomores Malia Eriksson and Claire Cutler also won twice against Jefferson with a 6-2 victory against Elizabeth Weninger and Leary and 6-4 win against Bailey Silvonen and Baird.
“Malia Eriksson and Claire Cutler worked the number two doubles spot this weekend,” said Lauver. “They also saw a pair of wins against Jefferson. They are second year players working hard to improve their strategy and we are proud of their ability to step up and play more challenging matches.”
One of the more exciting matches featured Meskimen and Warden teaming up against Jefferson's Morgan Knickerbocker and Hays. Three Forks’ duo posted a 7-5 win.
“The net play at this game was awesome and points were played out for long stretches,” said Lauver.
Freshmen Brooke Clayburn and Tommi Kirwan posted the only doubles victory for the Wolves against Granite. They are among six freshmen on this year’s team.
“I’m excited to see how quickly our freshman are picking up the game and this meet was a great first competition for them,” said Lauver.
Three Forks is scheduled to compete in another meet Tuesday in Townsend.