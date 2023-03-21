Karin Williams

Karin Williams, a junior, is a returning doubles player for Three Forks this season.

 Dan Chesnet

With all but three players back, and half a dozen new additions, there is plenty of excitement heading into this season for Three Forks’ girls ten-nis team.

Head coach Janna Lauver has 18 players participating in preseason practices, including six freshmen. Thus, expectations are high for a pro-gram on the rise.

