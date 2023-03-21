With all but three players back, and half a dozen new additions, there is plenty of excitement heading into this season for Three Forks’ girls ten-nis team.
Head coach Janna Lauver has 18 players participating in preseason practices, including six freshmen. Thus, expectations are high for a pro-gram on the rise.
“My core is pretty solid,” Lauver said. “The two seniors I started with in the Covid season, even though I only got two weeks with them it was still enough for them to keep coming back. So everybody that I’ve worked with I’ve now worked with for four years.”
Three Forks lost Lauren Stone and Macie Jensen, a pair of singles play-ers, to graduation and another opted not to return. But there are two returning seniors in Alicia Deriana and Ruby Warden as well as five jun-iors and five sophomores.
The Wolves placed second at the divisional tournament a year ago with the doubles teams of Maddie Griffiths and Karin Williams, and Deriana and Warden, advancing to state. They played each other in the third-place match at divisional with Deriana and Warden taking the win.
“I’ve got Ruby and Alicia, who were my number one doubles team that went to state last year, and Karin and Maddie, they placed fourth. They ended up playing each other last year out of the division,” said Lauver. “I think they’re going to advance past that. Looking at the division I kind of know where some of the strengths are and I think in doubles we’ve got a lot of strength, and so I expect them to place pretty high this year.”
Juniors Ali Kotter and Sophie Meskimen are also back and earned points for the team in singles at divisional. The other returning junior is Sarah Christman.
“With my singles players, knowing that I’ve got three that have three years of experience, I think they’re going to do really well,” said Lauver. “I think one of the things that we’re really going to focus on this year is slowing down our game, doing some more intentional work on rally points, and then really want to see each of them place in the division this year. That’s really the goal this year.”
Advancing to state in singles will not be easy, added Lauver. Jefferson, Red Lodge and Townsend each return talented players, and Townsend is the defending divisional champion.
“Those are our bigger three competitors,” Lauver said. “I know that Granite lost their number one senior singles player to graduation last year, so that kind of opens up a spot for us.”
The top four singles players and doubles teams advance to state out of the divisional tournament.
Three Forks is scheduled to begin the season with a dual against Jeffer-son March 25 in Manhattan.