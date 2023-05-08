After spending 45 minutes drying the courts on a wet and cold day Saturday in East Helena, action got underway at the Panther Invitational hosted by Jefferson.
Three Forks was among half a dozen teams to participate in the one-day event, which was single sets with no ads and varied from pro set 6 to pro set 8 depending on time.
“We had a couple of key matches against Jefferson to help our seeding for divisionals,” noted Three Forks head coach Janna Lauver, “as well as matches against Simms, Broadwater, Darby and Superior.”
In singles play, Ali Kotter went 1-1 on the day at No. 1 with a 4-6 loss to Jefferson’s Morgan Knickerbocker and 8-4 win against Simms’ Alex Baranko.
“We are looking to use Ali's 3-2 division record and 7-12 season record to get her a good seed for divisionals,” said Lauver.
At No. 2, Sarah Christman lost both of her matches to Jefferson’s Bailey Silvonen, 1-6, and Jefferson’s Arrate Barbarias 3-6.
“Christman has been working hard in this number two spot for two weeks and we expect continued improvement from her to show at the division level,” said Lauver.
Sophie Meskimen also lost to Barbarias at No. 3, 3-6, but defeated Superior’s Taylor Aubrey 6-0. Malia Eriksson beat both Jefferson's Mikayla Murolo, 6-2, and Darby's Hailey Heiland, 6-1, at No. 4, while Claire Cutler won against Broadwater’s Lexi Davies, 6-2, at No. 5.
In doubles action, the No. 1 tandem of Alicia Deriana and Ruby Warden went 1-2 on the day. They defeated Jefferson’s Aliza Hays/Grace Quigley 6-2 and lost to opponents from Darby, 2-8, and Simms, 4-8.
“They are looking for a high seed and a good shot at taking the division this year,” said Lauver.
At No. 2 doubles, Karin Williams and Maddie Griffiths lost to sisters Laura/Kayle Zietzke of Simms 1-6, but bounced back to defeat Superior’s Mikayla Murolo and Addie Leary later in the day, 6-0.
“Our JV really saw some great matches in their final season meet,” said Lauver. “Abby Diaz, Madison Evans, and Tommi Kirwan all had singles matches. All three also had doubles matches with teammates Amanda Wilcox, Brooke Clayburn.”
The divisional tournament is May 15-16 in Billings.