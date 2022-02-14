Finn Tesoro celebrated senior-parent night Saturday by lighting up the net for Three Forks.
The senior guard buried eight 3’s en route to scoring a game-high 31 points. In the process, Tesoro broke the school record for 3’s in a game, which had been seven.
Led by his hot shooting, the Wolves wrapped up the regular season with a 77-59 victory against Columbus.
The previous night Three Forks defeated East Helena 69-36 on the road in another non-conference game.
“Came out a little flat,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said of Friday’s game. “Played solid in the second half.”
The Wolves (15-3) led 14-13 after the first quarter against East Helena and 29-23 at halftime. But they outscored the Vigilantes 40-13 in the second half en route to victory.
Tesoro scored a game-high 17 points, while Owen Long had 13 and Mikey O’Dell 11.
Saturday, Tesoro connected on four of his 3’s in the first quarter as the Wolves jumped out to a 17-9 lead. He added two more before halftime to help stretch the lead to 38-31 at the break.
By game’s end, O’Dell and Long had also reached double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Three Forks girls split weekend games
Three Forks’ girls wrapped up the regular season by splitting the non-conference games. The Wolves pulled away in the fourth quarter against East Helena to post a 45-32 victory.
“Great win,” longtime Three Forks head coach Mike Sauvageau said.
But Saturday Columbus built a 23-13 halftime lead en route to beating the Wolves 47-36. Molly Hamilton and Katelyn Hamilton combined for 23 points for the Cougars.
Jayden Woodland had the hot hand for the Wolves (10-8) Friday, scoring a game-high 19. Ashlyn Swenson and Jasmyn Murphy each had eight.
Swenson was the only Three Forks player in double figures Saturday with 14 points.
Both teams return to action this weekend at the District 5B Tournament in Belgrade.
Three Forks’ girls finished as the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Whitehall Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The winner plays No. 2 Big Timber Friday afternoon.
Three Forks’ boys have a first round bye as the No. 1 seed and will play Friday at 6 p.m.
Boys
Three Forks 69, East Helena 36
Three Forks 14 15 21 19 - 69
East Helena 13 10 8 5 - 36
THREE FORKS (14-3) - Austin Allen 2 1-2 5, Jacob Buchignani 2 0-0 4, Owen Long 4 2-2 13, Walker Page 2 0-0 4, Shane Williams 3 2-4 8, Finn Tesoro 7 0-0 17, Collin Stone 0 0-1 0, Rylan Koch 0 2-2 2, Mikey O’Dell 3 5-6 11, Cory Potts 0 0-0 0, Caleb VanVleet 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 0 2-2 2, Sam Tesoro 1 0-0 3, Colten Hayder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 14-19 69.
EAST HELENA - Tagen Hagen 0 0-0 0, Jacob Spencer 0 0-0 0, Slade Olson 0 0-0 0, Colter Charlesworth 1 0-0 3, Curtis Corzine 3 0-0 6, Jack Nelson 1 0-0 2, Trevor Held 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Sager 4 0-0 11, Jack Taylor 0 0-1 0, Tucker Petty 2 0-0 6, Kobe Mergenthaler 2 3-4 8. Totals: 13 3-5 36.
3-point goals: TF 7 (Long 3, F. Tesoro 3, S. Tesoro 1), EH 7 (Sager 3, Petty 2, Charlesworth 1, Megenthaler 1).
Three Forks 77, Columbus 59
Columbus 9 22 18 10 - 59
Three Forks 17 21 15 24 - 77
COLUMBUS - Mason Meier 1 0-0 2, Kaeden Daniels 1 0-1 2, Cash Kramer 1 4-4 7, Colby Martinez 4 2-2 11, Caden Meier 0 0-0 0, Cale Chamberlin 4 2-2 22, Michael Curl 1 1-2 3, Hayden Stefferson 4 4-6 12. Totals: 20 13-17 59.
THREE FORKS (15-3) - Austin Allen 1 0-0 2, Jacob Buchignani 2 0-0 5, Owen Long 5 2-3 13, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 2 7-9 11, Finn Tesoro 10 34- 31, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Mikey O’Dell 5 3-4 15. Totals: 25 15-20 77.
3-point goals: Col 6 (Chamberlin 4, Kramer 1, Martinez 1), TF 12 (Tesoro 8, O’Dell 2, Buchignani 1, Long 1).
Girls
Three Forks 45, East Helena 32
Three Forks 7 13 13 12 - 45
East Helena 6 11 12 3 - 32
THREE FORKS (10-7) - Tanaya Hauser 2 1-2 6, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 0 0-4 0, Jayden Woodland 7 4-6 19, Brianna Warren 0 0-1 0, Ashlyn Swenson 3 2-2 8, Brielle Davis 1 0-0 2, Jasmyn Murphy 4 0-1 8, Fallon Page 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 7-16 45.
EAST HELENA - Natell Goodman 0 1-2 1, Reagan Fasbender 1 0-0 3, Belle Surginer 2 0-1 5, Dymon Root 3 6-8 15, Janelle Taylor 3 0-0 6, Carly Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, Ella Pickett 0 0-0 0, Brooke Harris 0 2- 4 2. Totals: 10 9-15 32.
3-point goals: TF 2 (Hauser 1, Woodland 1), EH 3 (Fasbender 1, Surginer 1, Root 1).
Columbus 47, Three Forks 36
Columbus 7 16 14 10 - 47
Three Forks 5 8 14 9 - 36
COLUMBUS - Paige Lethort 0 0-1 0, Natalie Garrett 1 0-0 3, Katelyn Hamilton 5 0-1 11, Maylee Cowell 0 0-0 0, Kodi Obert 1 0-0 2, Hannah Obert 1 2-4 5, Molly Hamilton 4 0-0 12, Izzy Gurie 4 1-2 9, Kennette Toske 0 0-0 0, Makenna Prather 0 0-0 0, Catey Kimbel 2 0-0 5, Aubrey Winter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-8 47.
THREE FORKS (10-8) - Tanaya Hauser 1 0-0 3, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 1 1-2 3, Jayden Woodland 2 1-2 5, Brianna Warren 0 2-2 2, Ashlyn Swenson 5 1-2 14, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 2 5-8 9, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 10-16 36.
3-point goals: Col 8 (M. Hamilton 4, Garrett 1, K. Hamilton 1, Kimble 1), TF 4 (Swenson 3, Hauser 1)