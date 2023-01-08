MANHATTAN — Although Three Forks is the defending state Class B champion, it’s a much different team from a year ago. The Wolves graduated eight seniors and have a fairly young and inexperienced squad this winter.
That, as well as three tough opponents to begin the season, contributed to an 0-3 start. Since then, however, the Wolves have settled into a groove.
Three Forks won its fourth consecutive game Friday night, taking control in the second quarter en route to a 54-44 District 5B victory against Manhattan.
“It wasn’t the easiest schedule to start. But I knew when the guys just kept working and coming ready to go every day in practice instead of losing their composure and just letting go and slide, I knew we had a chance to be pretty solid,” Wolves head coach Terry Hauser said. “These kids, they are resilient and they work so hard, and they’re so much fun to coach them. If we can keep doing that we’ll have a fun season no matter wins or losses.”
Three Forks’ win streak was snapped Saturday in a 65-58 league loss to Townsend, while Manhattan bounced back to beat Whitehall 49-41.
The Wolves began the season with a blowout loss to Manhattan Christian, the defending Class C champion, and then defeats to Belt and Fairfield at a tournament in Shelby. Then the team rattled off four straight conference wins prior to losing to Townsend.
Three Forks trailed 12-10 after the first quarter Friday, and then took the lead for good, 18-16, when Hunter Feddes buried a 3-pointer. The Wolves connected on six 3’s in the contest, and the hot shooting caught Manhattan head coach Mike Deming by surprise.
“More importantly,” Deming said, “they had some guys that made a bunch of shots in the paint and that concerns me more.”
Twice in the third quarter the Tigers got within three, 27-24 and 35-32, on 3’s by Jace Deming. Then they closed to within two, 37-35, after Sam Stewart scored inside and then added a free throw on the next possession.
But Three Forks took a six-point lead into the final frame and gradually stretched it to double figures. Hauser praised his team’s ball movement and smart play.
“We stress great shots every possession,” he said. “One great shot every possession.”
Caleb Van Vleet led the Wolves with a game-high 14 points, while Feddes finished with 13. Dylan Swenson also reached double figures with 10 points.
“It was good, it was a great game. That’s a dang good team we just played too,” said Hauser.
Callin Fenno was the lone Tiger to reach double figures with 11 points, while Michael Stewart and Landyn Benson combined for 16.
Manhattan (5-2, 3-1 District 5B) entered the contest between league leaders averaging 57 points per game, but coach Deming credited the Wolves’ defensive effort for stifling his team at times.
“We shot the ball pretty well up until today. Sometimes the well dries up and it did,” he said. “Good defense by Three Forks, and give them credit, they played good defensively. We just didn’t make shots, we didn’t make free throws and we didn’t play the level of defense that required us to play to win.”
Saturday, Fenno scored a game-high 25 points in leading Manhattan to victory. He finished with three 3’s, while Stewart buried four shots from behind the arc en route to 14 points.
Three Forks (4-4, 4-1 District 5B) led by one after the first quarter against Townsend, but was outscored by 13 in the second en route to losing. Hauser summed up the loss in three words.
“Free throw line,” he said.
The Wolves shot just 6 of 27 from the stripe.
Swenson led the charge with a team-high 18 points, while Van Vleet had 14. Shane Williams chipped in with seven.
Three Forks 54, Manhattan 44
Three Forks 10 16 15 13 - 54
Manhattan 12 7 16 9 - 44
THREE FORKS (4-3) - Caleb VanVleet 6 0-0 14, Carson Woodland 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 3 4-6 10, Shane Williams 1 1-4 3, Colten Hayder 1 3-4 5, Hunter Feddes 5 0-0 13, Tallyn McCauley 0 1-2 1, Sam Tesoro 3 1-3 8. Totals: 19 10-15 54.
MANHATTAN (4-2) - Callin Fenno 4 2-6 11, Jace Deming 2 0-2 6, Michael Stewart 4 0-1 9, Sam Stewart 1 1-2 3, Chance Fenno 0 0-0 0, Landyn Benson 3 1-1 7, Luke Randall 2 2-4 6, George Stenberg 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-16 44.
3-point goals: TF6 (Feddes 3, VanVleet 2, Tesoro 1) , Man 4 (Deming 2, C. Fenno 1, M. Stewart 1).
Manhattan 49, Whitehall 41
Manhattan 7 16 14 10 - 49
Whitehall 5 6 17 13 - 41
MANHATTAN (5-2) - Callin Fenno 11 4-6 25, Jace Deming 1 2-2 4, Gabe Johnson 1 0-0 2, Michael Stewart 5 0-0 14, Sam Stewart 0 0-2 0, Chance Fenno 0 0-0 0, Landyn Benson 1 0-0 2, Luke Randle 0 0-0 0, George Stenberg 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 6-10 49.
WHITEHALL (2-5) - Chase 1 0-2 3, Parker 2 4-4 9, Ashton 3 1-2 7, Gavin 4 4-10 12, Joe 2 0-05, Blake 0 0-0 0, Kasen 2 0-0 4, Zane 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-18 41.
3-point goals: Man 7 (M. Stewart 4, Ca. Fenno 3), White 3 (Chase 1, Parker 1, Joe 1).
Townsend 65, Three Forks 58
Townsend 13 25 9 18 - 65
Three Forks 14 12 9 23 - 58
TOWNSEND (5-3) - Ryedan Reed 1 0-0 3, Deegan Mattson 3 2-2 8, Ryan Racht 5 1-2 13, Camden Ferguson 0 4-9 4, Jesus Garcia 13 5-9 31, Kade newman 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Horne 1 0-1 2, Eric Eichinger 2 0-1 4, Grady Erickson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 12-24 65.
THREE FORKS (4-4) - Caleb Van Vleet 6 0-2 14, Carson Woodland 0 0-2 0, Dylan Swenson 6 5-13 18, Shane Willams 3 1-10 7, Colten Hayder 2 0-0 4, Hunter Feddes 1 0-0 3, Tallyn McCauley 0 0-0 0, Sam Tesoro 5 0-0 12. Totals: 23 6-27 58.
3-point goals: 3 (Racht 2, Reed 1), TF 6 (Van Vleet 2, Tesoro 2, Swenson 1, Feddes 1).