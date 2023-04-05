Track Shoe

Bryon Fanning and Kylie Rowan each won an event Tuesday as Three Forks’ track team began its season at the Townsend Invitational in East Helena.

The Wolves had been scheduled to begin the 2023 campaign March 30, but Mother Nature has forced the cancelation of numerous events around the state. Thus, first-year Three Forks head coach Casey McWethy was thrilled his athletes were finally able to compete.

Tags

Recommended for you