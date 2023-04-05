Bryon Fanning and Kylie Rowan each won an event Tuesday as Three Forks’ track team began its season at the Townsend Invitational in East Helena.
The Wolves had been scheduled to begin the 2023 campaign March 30, but Mother Nature has forced the cancelation of numerous events around the state. Thus, first-year Three Forks head coach Casey McWethy was thrilled his athletes were finally able to compete.
“I thought our kids competed very well for our first meet since the other ones have been canceled due to weather,” he said. “We have so many kids that haven’t been a part of track before still come out and execute the things that we coached them to do, and they left it out there on the track. Very pleased with their effort and performance today.”
There were no real goals placed on athletes other than simply doing their best, McWethy added.
“I think it was just good to come out here and get the jitters off and get out here and compete,” he said. “I think a lot of our experienced athletes probably felt like it was a tough day, and they didn’t get the times or the distances they wanted just because of the weather. Everything was windy and into the wind and it was kind of cold. But overall, we competed well.”
Fanning, a junior, won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:50.0, while senior Beau Johnston was second in 11:09.2.
There were a handful of other Three Forks athletes who placed in the top five, including Reid Woodward in the 100 (5th, 12.2). The senior, who is a first-time track competitor, also ran a leg on the 4x100 relay (6th, 49.1).
For the girls, Rowan won the discus with a throw of 93-feet, 5-inches. The sophomore also placed third in the shot put with a heave of 32-feet, 8.5-inches.
The Wolves shined in the throws with senior Brielle Davis placing third in the discus (83-10) and javelin (99-00), and senior Morgan Carr taking fifth in the shot put with a personal best heave of 30-feet, 7-inches.
Sophomore Kylee Reichman was fifth in the long jump (13-6.50) and sixth in the high jump (4-04).
McWethy also noted the performance of the 4x400 relay, which rallied to win the event. The quartet consisted of Alyssa Golding, Bella Jones, Devynn Judd and Zandra Potts.
“They started out and we were in third and they just battled back,” said McWethy. “Last lap we were able to hold it off and take the lead substantially. So, it was good to see that.”
Complete meet results had yet to be posted on athletic.net prior to the Belgrade News’ deadline, thus a time for the 4x400 relay was unavailable. In addition, the finally tally for team scores was not accurate.
“Overall, kids competed well,” said McWethy. “I think the goal was just to go have a track meet and compete and we met that.”
Three Forks is scheduled to return to action April 11 with a meet in Butte. If conditions allow, a portion of the team will compete at the Gallatin Valley Invitational April 15 in Belgrade while the rest will travel to a meet in Washington.