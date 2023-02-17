In order to be successful in the postseason a team needs to be at its best. That was not the case for Three Forks Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Wolves committed more than two-dozen turnovers, missed a slew of open shots and were just 6 of 19 from the free throw line. That performance resulted in a 44-39 loss to Townsend in a first round game of the District 5B Tournament.
“Free throws, I don’t know, the bane of our existence all season,” Three Forks head coach Lacy Noble said. “But then when we did get a rebound we ended it with a turnover or we would get it to a bunny and then we’d bobble it and miss the bunny. Just not our best basketball.”
The Wolves led 8-5 after the first quarter but trailed 22-21 at halftime after Townsend’s Ella Begger closed out the half with a pair of free throws. The Bulldogs then took a three-point lead, 28-25, into the fourth quarter.
Townsend (6-12) stretched the lead to double figures, 37-27, early in the final frame with a 9-2 run featuring a pair of buckets by Holly Newman. The Wolves cut it to 39-33 after back-to-back 3’s by Maddie Tesoro, and then trimmed the deficit to two, 41-39, on a 3-pointer by Tanaya Hauser with 1:35 remaining.
The rallied stalled from there, however, as Three Forks failed to score again in the contest. Emily Bird gave the Bulldogs a 42-39 lead on a free throw and then Begger came up with a big block on a 3-point attempt by Tesoro at the other end with less than 20 seconds remaining.
Bird, who finished with 11 points, made 2 of 4 free throw attempts over the final 16.2 seconds to close out the game. Newman and Begger also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Hauser tallied a game-high 12 points, which includes three 3-pointers, while Tesoro had 10.
Three Forks (7-12) will play a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Manhattan High School against either Manhattan or Jefferson. The winner advances to the consolation game at 3 p.m. The top three teams advance to the Southern B Divisional.
“Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise and we’ll have that day to regroup, a day to rest, and come back Saturday morning and be ready to go,” said Noble. “I’d always like to get a win on the first game, but sometimes basketball has a different plan.”