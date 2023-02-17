In order to be successful in the postseason a team needs to be at its best. That was not the case for Three Forks Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

The Wolves committed more than two-dozen turnovers, missed a slew of open shots and were just 6 of 19 from the free throw line. That performance resulted in a 44-39 loss to Townsend in a first round game of the District 5B Tournament.

Brianna Warren

Three Forks’ Brianna Warren, left, tries to dribble around Townsend’s Holly Newman Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

