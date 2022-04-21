...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT
FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and
6 inches in higher valleys and passes, and 1 to 2 feet in the
mountains.
* WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to Noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At this time, snow accumulations in the
Gallatin valley should generally be less than one inch. Expect a
significant change in snow accumulations over a short distance as
you go up in elevation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Three Forks senior Lauren Stone competes in single action Tuesday in Billings.
Three Forks’ tennis team returned to action Tuesday with a long and productive day in Billings against Forsyth and Red Lodge.
As a team the Wolves competed in nearly two-dozen matches and most concluded in victory.
“It was a beautiful and successful day of tennis in Billings against the Red Lodge and Forsyth teams,” Three Forks head coach Janna Lauver said in an email. “Matches began at 9:30 a.m. and we were able to get a Three Forks record of 23 matches in one day and 16 winning matches.”
The Wolves were led by Macie Jensen, Ali Kotter, Sophie Meskimen and Lauren Stone, who each won seven singles matches. Karin Williams and Jacqueline Rollyson each won twice.
In doubles play, Sarah Christman/Rollyson, Claire Cutler/Malia Erikson, Meskimen/Kotter, and Jensen/Stone each posted four victories. Notching three victories were tandems of Ruby Warden/Alicia Deriana and Maddie Griffiths/Williams.
Lauver also noted the effort of Carly Lema/Lauren Wagner and Abby Diaz/Christman.
“(They) played long matches racking up a total of 14 games won, including some incredible comeback games that involved some even more impressive net games against Red Lodge’s team,” said Lauver.
Three Forks is scheduled to return to action this weekend at the Simms Invitational in Great Falls.