...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley
and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow
may restrict visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle.
&&
Led by six wrestlers who went unbeaten, Three Forks cruised to the team title at the Whitehall Duals over the weekend.
The Wolves won all seven of their duals and were only truly tested once during the tournament. Thus, head coach Nye Howey was pleased with the performance.
“Everybody wrestled really well and we came out on top,” he said. “We had a close one against Billings West, but the boys made it through it to get the win in our pool. Overall it was a great weekend.”
Three Forks edged Billings West’s JV 42-36. The other six duals were dominant victories with the Wolves defeating Whitehall 45-27, South Fremont JV 49-24, Anaconda 57-15, Havre JV 78-0, Butte High JV 72-6 and Ronan JV 69-3.
Cole Rogers and Levi Wagner each went 6-0 with six pins at 138 and 120 pounds, respectively, while Gabe Hungerford was 6-0 with four pins at 145.
Dylan Kamps and Brummie Boggus each went 5-0 with five pins at 152 and 103, respectively, while Brayden Linville finished 4-0 with four pins.
Three Forks returns to action Thursday with a mixer in Fairfield and then will compete in the annual CMR Holiday Classic in Great Falls Friday and Saturday.
Manhattan bounces back from tough start
After failing to win a match at their season-opening tournament in Livingston, Manhattan’s wrestling team bounced back over the weekend.
The Tigers competed in a mixer at Jefferson on Thursday, and then fared well at the Whitehall Duals. Head coach Patrick Hutchins noted his team’s hard work in the wrestling room paid off.
“We worked all week in practice on competing and it showed this weekend,” he said.
Just three wrestlers participated with Grant Holen posting a 7-2 record over the three days at 205 pounds. Cooper Smith and Kyler Bailey also competed, and Hutchins said the duo should be proud of their improvements.
“All three of our wrestlers that participated showed a lot of grit and heart. Regardless of the match situation or outcome I didn't see anyone quit,” he said. “Now that we have that foundation laid down we can continue by perfecting fundamental concepts, which will be our focus this week heading into the Fairfield Mixer and CMR Holiday Classic.”
Manhattan will be without Payton Johnson (152) until after Christmas break due to a shoulder injury, Hutchins said. But the team did pick up another female wrestler in Jade Bailey, who is expected to make her season debut Jan. 5 during the team’s home mixer.