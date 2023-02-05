Three Forks Wolves

Three Forks completed a record-breaking weekend Saturday by winning the two-day Western B/C Divisional championship in dominant fashion at the Salish-Kootenai College Gym in Pablo.

The Wolves cruised to victory — 99 points ahead of Lincoln County (Eureka) — en route to the program’s first-ever divisional title. Head coach Nye Howey said it was a little unexpected, but praised the effort of his entire team.

Tags

Recommended for you