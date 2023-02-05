Three Forks completed a record-breaking weekend Saturday by winning the two-day Western B/C Divisional championship in dominant fashion at the Salish-Kootenai College Gym in Pablo.
The Wolves cruised to victory — 99 points ahead of Lincoln County (Eureka) — en route to the program’s first-ever divisional title. Head coach Nye Howey said it was a little unexpected, but praised the effort of his entire team.
“We weren’t really expecting it, but we had a couple of really good rounds yesterday and finished it out today,” he said. “So yeah, it was a good tournament.”
The Wolves tallied 335 points, while Lincoln County was a distant second with 236. Whitehall rounded out the top three teams with a score of 230.
Three Forks boasted four divisional champions and two runner-ups en route to qualifying a program record 12 wrestlers for state. It’s the most finalists the team has had at the tournament, and gives the Wolves plenty of momentum heading into next week.
“The kids are pretty excited,” Howey said. “They’re looking more forward to state than they are this one, but the kids wrestled really tough here and it was a good time.”
Winning titles for Three Forks were Brummie Boggus (103), Cole Rogers (120), Levi Wagner (138) and Dylan Kamps (145). Kamps pinned all five of his opponents in the first period, while Boggus finished 3-0 with three pins.
Earning runner-up finishes were Brayden Linville (113) and Chase Kirkland (132), while Mathias Hogue (126) was third and Gabe Hungerford (145) fourth. The team’s other four state qualifiers are Logan Douma (6th, 120), Wyatt Hart-Barker (7th, 132), Josiah Gonzalez (7th, 285), and Jessie Eide (9th, 160).
“We had a lot of people who wrestled really well … But we had some of the younger kids really step up and win matches and end up making it to state too,” said Howey.
Linville, a returning state champion, won his 100th career match during the tournament, while Hogue and Hart-Barker are eighth graders who are first time state qualifiers.
Will the strong showing at divisional translate into hardware at state?
“It’s going to be tough for us there, but it’s always tough. It’s always a tough tournament to bring home hardware,” said Howey. “That’s a goal of ours and that’s a goal of these seniors this year, and I think they’re really working hard for it trying to bring it home.”
Manhattan finished 24th in the team standings with eight points. Cooper Smith and Kyler Bailey each won a match, but none of the team’s six grapplers qualified for state.
“I thought all of our inexperienced wrestlers fought hard and some of them had their best matches of the season in spite of falling short of state qualification,” Tigers head coach Patrick Hutchins said. “Cooper Smith put a lot of pressure on himself to place and it ultimately hindered him and kept him out of qualification. When he focuses on the individual battle and gets out of his own head he is really tough, but that just wasn't what happened this weekend.
“They are all very hard workers and we are all going back to work at practice on Monday, so no one is waiting until next season to get bet-ter.”
On the girls’ side, Manhattan’s Payton Johnson won the divisional title at 165. She pinned both of her opponents, including Darby’s Logan Hughes in the second period of the championship match.
“Payton Johnson saved the weekend as not only the sole state qualifier, but also as the first female Western B/C champion for Manhattan and the first 165-pound girls champion ever,” said Hutchins. “There were only three competitors in her weight class, so her advancement to state was guaranteed, but she really wanted to earn her spot. So she went out for each of her matches with a sense of motivation that I had never seen from her before and convincingly defeated both of her opponents. We could all tell how much it meant to her to have really earned that gold medal and we are really happy for her.”
The all-class state tournament will be held Feb. 10-11 in Billings.